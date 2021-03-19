Completely removing an Adsense unit?

Hi there,

I am having some serious issues with my Adsense account. I believe one of my websites is being sabotaged and being targeted by someone or a click bot that is repeatedly clicking my ads. I have pinpointed it down to one ad unit which is having a ridiculous amount of clicks.

I have removed the code from the website and also archived the unit, but I am still receiving the clicks on it. I think someone or something has got my ad unit code and using it else where to carry out the attack.

I have asked in the Google support community, but have had no replies yet.

Can anyone tell me how I can completely remove this ad unit so it is no longer active anywhere?

Any help would be great as I need help with this urgently.

Thank you.