Hi, I completed my first project with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript!

Here is the link: https://codepen.io/bmcdesign/pen/OJMwRxV

It’s responsive with a few click states. The initial click has a top popup. If you shrink it, it becomes a horizontal popup. When it is in the smallest state, the click changes the bottom section.

Please take a look at the code and let me know if everything looks good!

Thanks