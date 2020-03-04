Hello, I want to make a navigation bar but when you click a link, all the other links slide to the left until that selected page is in the center of the navigation bar (navigation bar is located in the center at the top) and the selected link is bigger than the other links.
Complected navigation bar
Can you please sketch this idea and make some screenshots?
What is the initial state of the navigation bar?
How many links?
Hi camblzac, welcome to the forums!
What @andris.vilde already asked and:
Does that describe a horizontally scrolled site?
When link3 is active, OK
And when link1 is active it slides to the middle and link4 and link5 goes out of reach.
What am I missing?