Hi there, How do such things work? Means Live PHP code. are their open sources for this?
Compiler and Interpreter
They basically just haul your code through the eval function, with (hopefully) some settings in PHP.ini to make sure you won’t able to hack their server, which would be trivial to do if you had full access to everything PHP has to offer.
You have modified the direct link the target site will get free Link juice. I have converted that into a code. Hopefully I haven’t done anything wrong.
That is the way the internet is supposed to work…
True. I have rolled back.
I’m not seeing how the topic title goes with the OP.
For me, compiling / interpreting applies to languages, not websites.
My crude definition might be
Compile
human code -> compile into machine code -> run machine code upon request
Interpret
human code -> interpret human code upon request -> run interpreted code
I wondered that too.
Yes, I did that so people know where the link is taking them. A lot of people are wary of shortened URLs, and it’s not necessary here.
also false. All external links from Sitepoint are Nofollow, so it doesnt matter if you hide your link or not.
From the way their ‘beautifier’ is worded in their layout, it sounds like it just Pretty Prints your code for you.