Hi there, How do such things work? Means Live PHP code. are their open sources for this?
Compiler and Interpreter
They basically just haul your code through the eval function, with (hopefully) some settings in PHP.ini to make sure you won’t able to hack their server, which would be trivial to do if you had full access to everything PHP has to offer.
I’m not seeing how the topic title goes with the OP.
For me, compiling / interpreting applies to languages, not websites.
My crude definition might be
Compile
human code -> compile into machine code -> run machine code upon request
Interpret
human code -> interpret human code upon request -> run interpreted code
I wondered that too.
From the way their ‘beautifier’ is worded in their layout, it sounds like it just Pretty Prints your code for you.
The purpose of the post was to find a similar solution where PHP code can be executed online on a website, which also has security so that ini file can’t be modified?
So you mean a phpfiddle? Cause… the answer to that is ‘phpfiddle’. Or are you trying to do it on your own site? Still somewhat confused.
I want to intentionally let users run code on my server? I think not.
IMHO, mantra or not
Never trust user supplied input
Perhaps you are better at security than I am. For me, I don’t look at it like “allow everything, catch the bad” but “allow only the necessary” because I know I don’t know enough to let myself be casual about it.
I have just started learning things with help from humble guys like you. I think with the passage of time I will have some knack.
Your title is Compiler and Interpreter but the question links to something and says such things so I do not understand the question. If you are asking about the PHP compiler then yes the source is available.
The definition of compile, translate, interpret and such terms is not clear. Originally a compiler produced machine code but now we have languages such as Java and C# that do not compile to machine code and the .Net runtime uses a Just In Time compiler whose input has already been compiled. At one time I read that a translator translates source code into an internal format and an interpreter executes that but as I said the definitions have gotten all muddled.