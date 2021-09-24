Comparing values in an array?

As I understand it, this data array is coming from a number of tables or sources that have similar field names containing the source identifier in the field name. IF you had a structured data array which was built with the chassis_row as the primary array key and chassis_col as the secondary array key you could simply count this array[chassis_row][chassis_col] and you would know you have duplicates. As we have a single simple array we will need to build it.

I will go on the assumption that the field called name will be the first field in this array. This will allow you to grab the array keys and use reset() to get the full name of that first compound name field, e.g.

blade_server_name,

network_cards_name,

unknown_name etc.

You can then use str_replace() to remove name from these compound name s to get the unique $identifier of this array. You can then use this with the field you wish to get the value from.

$identifier.'chassis_row'

You can then build the $newdata array placing the chassis_row as the primary key and chassis_col as the secondary array key then count this sub array as you loop through the $newdata and if the count is greater than 1 place this array in a $collision array.

Really it is all pretty simple.

if(!empty($data)): $newdata = array(); foreach($data as $k => $arr): $keys = array_keys($arr); $identifier = str_replace('name','',reset($keys)); $newdata[$data[$k][$identifier.'chassis_row']][$data[$k][$identifier.'chassis_col']][] = $arr; endforeach; $collision = array(); foreach($newdata as $k => $arr): foreach($newdata[$k] as $k2 => $arr2): if(count($newdata[$k][$k2]) > 1): $collision[$k] = $arr2; endif; endforeach; endforeach; echo "<pre>"; print_r($collision); echo "</pre>"; endif;

This would result in an array of conflicting data like this depending on the data presented.