Comparing two values of an array object and then alerting user

I have the following JSFiddle (https://jsfiddle.net/walker123/jzsuntx3/23/) and the
console.log(selectedRows); of the following click function prints the object.
$('#jqxbutton').click(function () {
var rows = $('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('getrows');
var selectedRows = rows.filter(x => x.available)
for(let i = 0; i < selectedRows.length; i++) {
if (selectedRows[i].yeareligible === "N" && selectedRows[i].startyearValue === null && selectedRows[i].endyearValue === null ) {
selectedRows[i].startyearValue = -1;
selectedRows[i].endyearValue = -1;
}
else if (selectedRows[i].yeareligible === "Y" && selectedRows[i].startyearValue === null && selectedRows[i].endyearValue === null ) {
selectedRows[i].startyearValue = '2015';
selectedRows[i].endyearValue = '2021';
}
}
console.log(selectedRows);
$('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('clearselection');
//var selectedRows = $('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('getselectedrowindex');
//checkIfThereAreSelectedRows(selectedRows);
});
For example, if I select the following items:
I see the following object after hitting the button:
[{
available: true,
boundindex: 1,
endyearValue: "2010",
firstname: "Elio",
startyearValue: "2012",
uid: 1,
uniqueid: "2822-19-21-27-182626",
visibleindex: 1,
yeareligible: "Y"
}, {
available: true,
boundindex: 3,
endyearValue: "2013",
firstname: "Elio",
startyearValue: "2011",
uid: 3,
uniqueid: "2420-19-28-30-241920",
visibleindex: 3,
yeareligible: "Y"
}]
Is it possible to validate using javascript the
startyearValue and
endyearValue from each of the array and in case
startyearValue is greater than
endYearValue, show an alert to the user with following message:
alert("Some of your selections have start year greater than end year, please check and make sure start year is always less than end year")
Basically, I don’t want to send this object array to an Ajax call if any of the array contains
startyearValue greater than
endyearValue. For example, in the above example, the first array contains
startyearValue of
2012 and
endYearValue of
2010.
Thanks