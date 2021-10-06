Comparing two values of an array object and then alerting user

I have the following JSFiddle (https://jsfiddle.net/walker123/jzsuntx3/23/) and the console.log(selectedRows); of the following click function prints the object.

$('#jqxbutton').click(function () { var rows = $('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('getrows'); var selectedRows = rows.filter(x => x.available) for(let i = 0; i < selectedRows.length; i++) { if (selectedRows[i].yeareligible === "N" && selectedRows[i].startyearValue === null && selectedRows[i].endyearValue === null ) { selectedRows[i].startyearValue = -1; selectedRows[i].endyearValue = -1; } else if (selectedRows[i].yeareligible === "Y" && selectedRows[i].startyearValue === null && selectedRows[i].endyearValue === null ) { selectedRows[i].startyearValue = '2015'; selectedRows[i].endyearValue = '2021'; } } console.log(selectedRows); $('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('clearselection'); //var selectedRows = $('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('getselectedrowindex'); //checkIfThereAreSelectedRows(selectedRows); });

For example, if I select the following items:

I see the following object after hitting the button:

[{ available: true, boundindex: 1, endyearValue: "2010", firstname: "Elio", startyearValue: "2012", uid: 1, uniqueid: "2822-19-21-27-182626", visibleindex: 1, yeareligible: "Y" }, { available: true, boundindex: 3, endyearValue: "2013", firstname: "Elio", startyearValue: "2011", uid: 3, uniqueid: "2420-19-28-30-241920", visibleindex: 3, yeareligible: "Y" }]

Is it possible to validate using javascript the startyearValue and endyearValue from each of the array and in case startyearValue is greater than endYearValue , show an alert to the user with following message:

alert("Some of your selections have start year greater than end year, please check and make sure start year is always less than end year")

Basically, I don’t want to send this object array to an Ajax call if any of the array contains startyearValue greater than endyearValue . For example, in the above example, the first array contains startyearValue of 2012 and endYearValue of 2010 .

Thanks