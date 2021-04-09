Comparing data

Let me try explaining more about how this program runs.

I have a function that sets this:

this.urls = this.createURLsFromFilters(endpoint);

Right after this line of code is a Promise/then (much like in my last post). It goes over this.urls .

this.urls is the unformatted URL that I need to do a lot of work on.

The problem is that the Promise is not waiting to run before this.urls is completed. So it’s an empty / undefined variable (the program isn’t up right now but on Monday I can give actual console logs)

So, createURLsFromFilters is called (passing the unformatted URL) and from that function, I have a Promise in that (see last post). This Promise basically splits the unformatted URL into a separate URL per numbered query string.

So e.g.

https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=605975,635426

Gets turned into

https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=605975

https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=635426

However many numbers are there. This is because I need these individualized URLs like this so I can parse the URL for specific JSON data.

So, if you are still following, we are in the then part of createURLsFromFilters . We have the individualized URLs as listed above. I then take each of those URLs (example above), and this secondary array…

(3) ["instagram&per=1&page=1", "twitter&per=2&page=1", "facebook&per=1&page=1"] 0: "instagram&per=1&page=1" 1: "twitter&per=2&page=1" 2: "facebook&per=1&page=1"

And I use these arrays to call combineURLData . This gives me my final URLs.

0: "https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=649104&per=1&page=1" 1: "https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=605975,635426&per=2&page=1" 2: "https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=616690&per=1&page=1"

So you can see, it takes a while for this.urls to complete. But the Promise (not shown here) that gets called immediately after this.urls doesn’t wait for that to complete, so it’s empty.

Hopefully with that context, you can re-read my last post and it makes sense? Otherwise, I’ll provide more insight on Monday to whatever is confusing you still.