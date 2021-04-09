Comparing data

JavaScript
#1 
(3) [Array(2), Array(2), Array(2)]
0: (2) ["Twitter", "https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=605975,635426"]
1: (2) ["Instagram", "https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=649104"]
2: (2) ["Facebook", "https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=616690"]

I have this multi dimensional array.I need to loop over each array item here.

(3) ["instagram&per=1&page=1", "twitter&per=2&page=1", "facebook&per=1&page=1"]
0: "instagram&per=1&page=1"
1: "twitter&per=2&page=1"
2: "facebook&per=1&page=1"

I also have this array.

While looping over the first array, I need to “find” the match in the 2nd array, and take the first arrays URL, and append the rest of the 2nd array.

So e.g. the first loop will go over this.

0: (2) ["Twitter", "https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=605975,635426"]

It should match:

1: "twitter&per=2&page=1"

The final value will be pushed into a new array:

https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=605975,635426&per=2&page=1

I’m not sure of how I should approach this in code, unfortunately.

#2

Pre-process the second array and create another array, something like:

var array3= [];
array3["instagram"] = "per=1&page=1";
array3["twitter"] = "per=2&page=1";
array3["facebook"] = "per=1&page=1";

You can use the indexOf() Method to find the first “&” in each element of the second array. I am not sure if you want to retain the first “&” in the values. And the “instagram”, “twitter”, “facebook” and other values would not be hard-coded in the source code, they would be obtained when you process the second array.

Then when you process the first array you can easily look up the relevant entry in the third array, except be sure to ensure that the case is not a problem. In other words “Twitter” will not match “twitter”.

#3

Well it’s inefficient, but…
First i would smash your second array into an object, with the names as keys.

let obj = Object.fromEntries(array2.map((x) => { let y = x.split("&"); return [y.shift().toLowerCase(),"&"+y.join("&")] }))

then walk your first array and merge as necessary:
array1 = array1.map((x) => x[1] = x[1]+(obj[x[0].toLowerCase()] || "")

But i feel there’s probably a cleaner way.

1 Like
#4

Thanks to your ideas, I was able to get this. This is the completed function

combineURLData(filteredURLs, options) {
    var finalURLs = [];
    var urlData = Object.entries(filteredURLs);
    urlData.forEach(function(data, index) {
      for(let i=0;i<urlData.length;i++) {
        if(data[0].toLowerCase() === options[i].split("&")[0]) {
          finalURLs.push(data[1]+"&"+options[i].substring(options[i].indexOf("&")+1));
        }
      };
    });
    return finalURLs;
  }

Where filteredURLs is the first array, and options is the second array in my OP.

…But I have a new problem.
So, this is what initiates everything
this.urls = this.createURLsFromFilters(endpoint);
It’s called in function A.

createURLsFromFilters(endpoint) {
    var filters = Object.entries(this.filters);
    var urls = Object.entries(endpoint.split("?filter=").pop().split(","));
    var urls2 = urls.map(filter => endpoint.split("?")[0] + "?filter=" + filter[1]);
    var sourceData = {};
    Promise.all(urls2.map(url =>
      fetch(url).then(resp => resp.json())
    )).then(values => {
      values.forEach(function(value, index) {
        if(value.posts.items[0].source.source in sourceData) {
          sourceData[value.posts.items[0].source.source] = sourceData[value.posts.items[0].source.source] + "," + urls2[index].split("?filter=")[1];
        } else {
          sourceData[value.posts.items[0].source.source] = endpoint.split("?filter")[0] + "?filter=" + urls2[index].split("?filter=")[1];
        }
      });
      var filterOptions = filters.map(filter => filter[0] + "&per=" + filter[1] + "&page=" + this.options.feed.page);
      var finalData = this.combineURLData(sourceData, filterOptions);

      return finalData;
    });
    // Old inaccurate data
    // return filters.map(filter => endpoint.split("?")[0] + "?filter=" + filter[0] + "&per=" + filter[1] + "&page=" + this.options.feed.page);
  }

That function calls a separate function to do more stuff

combineURLData(filteredURLs, options) {
    var finalURLs = [];
    var urlData = Object.entries(filteredURLs);
    urlData.forEach(function(data, index) {
      for(let i=0;i<urlData.length;i++) {
        if(data[0].toLowerCase() === options[i].split("&")[0]) {
          finalURLs.push(data[1]+"&"+options[i].substring(options[i].indexOf("&")+1));
        }
      };
    });
    return finalURLs;
  }

This function right here is what gives me my final (and correct) URLs. It’s returned to createURLsFromFilters. I need to return THAT to function A, but my return finalURLs doesn’t make it back. It’s returning undefined.

#5

@m_hutley

A bit of trial and error with split ?? A splitOnce would be nice.

const socialUrlProps = [
  'instagram&per=1&page=1', 
  'twitter&per=2&page=1', 
  'facebook&per=1&page=1'
]

const mapped = Object.fromEntries(
  socialUrlProps.map(prop => prop.split(/(&[^]+)/, 2))
)

console.log(mapped)
/*
{
  instagram: "&per=1&page=1", 
  twitter: "&per=2&page=1", 
  facebook: "&per=1&page=1"
}
*/
1 Like
#6

Anyone have any idea how to get my return to actually return my data?

#7

Yeah, split’s limit is… a bit annoying, with the dropping of excess text. I honestly didn’t think about using a greedy regex. You could have simplified it to .+ instead of [^]+, since we don’t need to deal with line breaks, but good shout.

What’s your function not returning that you’d want it to? Maybe I missed something…

#8

Let me try explaining more about how this program runs.
I have a function that sets this:
this.urls = this.createURLsFromFilters(endpoint);
Right after this line of code is a Promise/then (much like in my last post). It goes over this.urls.

this.urls is the unformatted URL that I need to do a lot of work on.

The problem is that the Promise is not waiting to run before this.urls is completed. So it’s an empty / undefined variable (the program isn’t up right now but on Monday I can give actual console logs)

So, createURLsFromFilters is called (passing the unformatted URL) and from that function, I have a Promise in that (see last post). This Promise basically splits the unformatted URL into a separate URL per numbered query string.

So e.g.
https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=605975,635426

Gets turned into

https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=605975
https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=635426

However many numbers are there. This is because I need these individualized URLs like this so I can parse the URL for specific JSON data.

So, if you are still following, we are in the then part of createURLsFromFilters. We have the individualized URLs as listed above. I then take each of those URLs (example above), and this secondary array…

(3) ["instagram&per=1&page=1", "twitter&per=2&page=1", "facebook&per=1&page=1"]
0: "instagram&per=1&page=1"
1: "twitter&per=2&page=1"
2: "facebook&per=1&page=1"

And I use these arrays to call combineURLData. This gives me my final URLs.

0: "https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=649104&per=1&page=1"
1: "https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=605975,635426&per=2&page=1"
2: "https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=616690&per=1&page=1"

So you can see, it takes a while for this.urls to complete. But the Promise (not shown here) that gets called immediately after this.urls doesn’t wait for that to complete, so it’s empty.

Hopefully with that context, you can re-read my last post and it makes sense? Otherwise, I’ll provide more insight on Monday to whatever is confusing you still.