Comparing data

(3) [Array(2), Array(2), Array(2)] 0: (2) ["Twitter", "https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=605975,635426"] 1: (2) ["Instagram", "https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=649104"] 2: (2) ["Facebook", "https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=616690"]

I have this multi dimensional array.I need to loop over each array item here.

(3) ["instagram&per=1&page=1", "twitter&per=2&page=1", "facebook&per=1&page=1"] 0: "instagram&per=1&page=1" 1: "twitter&per=2&page=1" 2: "facebook&per=1&page=1"

I also have this array.

While looping over the first array, I need to “find” the match in the 2nd array, and take the first arrays URL, and append the rest of the 2nd array.

So e.g. the first loop will go over this.

0: (2) ["Twitter", "https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=605975,635426"]

It should match:

1: "twitter&per=2&page=1"

The final value will be pushed into a new array:

https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=605975,635426&per=2&page=1

I’m not sure of how I should approach this in code, unfortunately.