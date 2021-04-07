Comparing data

#1 
(3) [Array(2), Array(2), Array(2)]
0: (2) ["Twitter", "https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=605975,635426"]
1: (2) ["Instagram", "https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=649104"]
2: (2) ["Facebook", "https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=616690"]

I have this multi dimensional array.I need to loop over each array item here.

(3) ["instagram&per=1&page=1", "twitter&per=2&page=1", "facebook&per=1&page=1"]
0: "instagram&per=1&page=1"
1: "twitter&per=2&page=1"
2: "facebook&per=1&page=1"

I also have this array.

While looping over the first array, I need to “find” the match in the 2nd array, and take the first arrays URL, and append the rest of the 2nd array.

So e.g. the first loop will go over this.

0: (2) ["Twitter", "https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=605975,635426"]

It should match:

1: "twitter&per=2&page=1"

The final value will be pushed into a new array:

https://www.asdf.com/fdsa/320738?filter=605975,635426&per=2&page=1

I’m not sure of how I should approach this in code, unfortunately.

#2

Pre-process the second array and create another array, something like:

var array3= [];
array3["instagram"] = "per=1&page=1";
array3["twitter"] = "per=2&page=1";
array3["facebook"] = "per=1&page=1";

You can use the indexOf() Method to find the first “&” in each element of the second array. I am not sure if you want to retain the first “&” in the values. And the “instagram”, “twitter”, “facebook” and other values would not be hard-coded in the source code, they would be obtained when you process the second array.

Then when you process the first array you can easily look up the relevant entry in the third array, except be sure to ensure that the case is not a problem. In other words “Twitter” will not match “twitter”.

#3

Well it’s inefficient, but…
First i would smash your second array into an object, with the names as keys.

let obj = Object.fromEntries(array2.map((x) => { let y = x.split("&"); return [y.shift().toLowerCase(),"&"+y.join("&")] }))

then walk your first array and merge as necessary:
array1 = array1.map((x) => x[1] = x[1]+(obj[x[0].toLowerCase()] || "")

But i feel there’s probably a cleaner way.

#4

Thanks to your ideas, I was able to get this. This is the completed function

combineURLData(filteredURLs, options) {
    var finalURLs = [];
    var urlData = Object.entries(filteredURLs);
    urlData.forEach(function(data, index) {
      for(let i=0;i<urlData.length;i++) {
        if(data[0].toLowerCase() === options[i].split("&")[0]) {
          finalURLs.push(data[1]+"&"+options[i].substring(options[i].indexOf("&")+1));
        }
      };
    });
    return finalURLs;
  }

Where filteredURLs is the first array, and options is the second array in my OP.

…But I have a new problem.
So, this is what initiates everything
this.urls = this.createURLsFromFilters(endpoint);
It’s called in function A.

createURLsFromFilters(endpoint) {
    var filters = Object.entries(this.filters);
    var urls = Object.entries(endpoint.split("?filter=").pop().split(","));
    var urls2 = urls.map(filter => endpoint.split("?")[0] + "?filter=" + filter[1]);
    var sourceData = {};
    Promise.all(urls2.map(url =>
      fetch(url).then(resp => resp.json())
    )).then(values => {
      values.forEach(function(value, index) {
        if(value.posts.items[0].source.source in sourceData) {
          sourceData[value.posts.items[0].source.source] = sourceData[value.posts.items[0].source.source] + "," + urls2[index].split("?filter=")[1];
        } else {
          sourceData[value.posts.items[0].source.source] = endpoint.split("?filter")[0] + "?filter=" + urls2[index].split("?filter=")[1];
        }
      });
      var filterOptions = filters.map(filter => filter[0] + "&per=" + filter[1] + "&page=" + this.options.feed.page);
      var finalData = this.combineURLData(sourceData, filterOptions);

      return finalData;
    });
    // Old inaccurate data
    // return filters.map(filter => endpoint.split("?")[0] + "?filter=" + filter[0] + "&per=" + filter[1] + "&page=" + this.options.feed.page);
  }

That function calls a separate function to do more stuff

combineURLData(filteredURLs, options) {
    var finalURLs = [];
    var urlData = Object.entries(filteredURLs);
    urlData.forEach(function(data, index) {
      for(let i=0;i<urlData.length;i++) {
        if(data[0].toLowerCase() === options[i].split("&")[0]) {
          finalURLs.push(data[1]+"&"+options[i].substring(options[i].indexOf("&")+1));
        }
      };
    });
    return finalURLs;
  }

This function right here is what gives me my final (and correct) URLs. It’s returned to createURLsFromFilters. I need to return THAT to function A, but my return finalURLs doesn’t make it back. It’s returning undefined.