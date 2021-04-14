Comparing data

I’ve been trying to wrap my head around all your code, but I’m a bit lost. Can you break it down a bit, please? Here is the whole code:
import {
nano
} from './utilities';
class FSFeeds {
constructor(target, options, callback) {
this.target = target;
this.endpoint = target.attr('data-feed-url');
this.options = options;
this.postData;
this.defaultTemplate = ['<article class="fsFeeds-post">',
'<div class="post-image" style="background-image: url({image})">',
'<img src="{image}" class="post-image-inline" />',
'</div>',
'<div class="post-content">',
'<div class="like-count">{like_count}</div>',
'<div class="post-description">{date} {unformatted_message}</div>',
'</div>',
'</article>'];
this.dateFormat = options.dateFormat || "MMMM Do YYYY";
this.templates = options.templates || { 'Facebook': this.defaultTemplate, 'Twitter': this.defaultTemplate, 'Instagram': this.defaultTemplate, 'YouTube': this.defaultTemplate };
this.loadMoreTemplate = options.loadMoreTemplate || "<button>Load More</button>";
this.renderedTemplate = [];
this.callback = callback;
this.loadMore = options.loadMore;
this.filters = options.filters || {};
}
requestPostData(endpoint, feedOptions, callback) {
$.getJSON(endpoint, feedOptions, function(data) {
}.bind(this)).done(function(data) {
callback(data.posts.items);
}.bind(this)).fail(function() {
this.target.append('<span>Sorry, an error occured when retrieving this feed data. Please refresh the page to try again.</span>').css('textAlign', 'center');
});
}
getTemplate(type) {
return this.templates ? this.templates[type] || this.defaultTemplate : this.defaultTemplate;
}
construct() {
var template = []
this.postData.forEach((post) => {
var post = post;
var postType = post.source.source;
if(postType == "Instagram" && post.additional_photos && post.additional_photos.length) {
post.image = post.additional_photos[0]
}
post.date = moment(post.external_created_at).format(this.dateFormat);
template.push(nano(this.getTemplate(postType).join('\n'), post))
});
return template;
}
render(template) {
this.target.find("> .fsElementContent").append(template.join(''));
}
renderLoadMore() {
this.target.append($(this.loadMoreTemplate).addClass("fsFeeds-load-more"));
$(document).on("click", ".fsFeeds-load-more", () => {
this.options.feed.page = this.options.feed.page + 1;
this.requestPostData(this.endpoint, this.options.feed, (data) => {
this.postData = this.postOrder ? this.sortPosts(data) : data;
this.renderedTemplate = this.construct(this.postData);
this.render(this.renderedTemplate);
this.callback();
});
});
}
sortPosts(posts) {
var sorted_posts = [];
this.postOrder.forEach( function(feed) {
var postToSort = posts.find(function(post) {
return post.source.source == feed;
});
sorted_posts.push(postToSort);
posts = posts.filter(function(post) {
return post !== postToSort
});
});
return sorted_posts;
}
init() {
this.options.feed.page = this.options.feed.page || 1;
if(this.loadMore) {
this.renderLoadMore();
}
this.requestPostData(this.endpoint, this.options.feed, (data) => {
this.postData = this.postOrder ? this.sortPosts(data) : data;
this.renderedTemplate = this.construct(this.postData);
this.render(this.renderedTemplate);
this.callback();
});
}
}
class MultiRequestFeed extends FSFeeds {
combineURLData(filteredURLs, options) {
var finalURLs = [];
var urlData = Object.entries(filteredURLs);
urlData.forEach(function(data, index) {
for(let i=0;i<urlData.length;i++) {
if(data[0].toLowerCase() === options[i].split("&")[0]) {
finalURLs.push(data[1]+"&"+options[i].substring(options[i].indexOf("&")+1));
}
};
});
console.log("combineURLData finalURLs");
console.log(finalURLs);
return finalURLs;
}
createURLsFromFilters(endpoint) {
var filters = Object.entries(this.filters);
var urls = Object.entries(endpoint.split("?filter=").pop().split(","));
var urls2 = urls.map(filter => endpoint.split("?")[0] + "?filter=" + filter[1]);
var sourceData = {};
Promise.all(urls2.map(url =>
fetch(url).then(resp => resp.json())
)).then(values => {
values.forEach(function(value, index) {
if(value.posts.items[0].source.source in sourceData) {
sourceData[value.posts.items[0].source.source] = sourceData[value.posts.items[0].source.source] + "," + urls2[index].split("?filter=")[1];
} else {
sourceData[value.posts.items[0].source.source] = endpoint.split("?filter")[0] + "?filter=" + urls2[index].split("?filter=")[1];
}
});
var filterOptions = filters.map(filter => filter[0] + "&per=" + filter[1] + "&page=" + this.options.feed.page);
var finalData = this.combineURLData(sourceData, filterOptions);
console.log("Final Data");
console.log(finalData);
return finalData;
});
// Old inaccurate data
// return filters.map(filter => endpoint.split("?")[0] + "?filter=" + filter[0] + "&per=" + filter[1] + "&page=" + this.options.feed.page);
}
requestPostData(endpoint, feedOptions, callback) {
this.urls = this.createURLsFromFilters(endpoint);
console.log("this.urls");
console.log(this.urls);
Promise.all(this.urls.map(url =>
fetch(url).then(resp => resp.json())
)).then(values => {
callback(values);
});
}
renderLoadMore() {
this.target.append($(this.loadMoreTemplate).addClass("fsFeeds-load-more"));
$(document).on("click", ".fsFeeds-load-more", () => {
this.options.feed.page = this.options.feed.page + 1;
this.requestPostData(this.endpoint, this.options.feed, (data) => {
this.postData = this.combinePosts(data);
this.renderedTemplate = this.construct(this.postData);
this.render(this.renderedTemplate);
this.callback();
});
});
}
combinePosts(data) {
return data.map(source => source.posts.items).reduce((acc, val) => acc.concat(val), []);
}
init() {
this.options.feed.page = this.options.feed.page || 1;
if(this.loadMore) {
this.renderLoadMore();
}
this.requestPostData(this.endpoint, this.options.feed, (data) => {
this.postData = this.combinePosts(data);
this.renderedTemplate = this.construct(this.postData);
this.render(this.renderedTemplate);
this.callback();
});
}
}
$.fn.fsFeedPull = function( options, callback ) { new FSFeeds( this, options, callback ).init(); }
$.fn.fsMultiFeedPull = function( options, callback ) { new MultiRequestFeed( this, options, callback ).init(); }
export {
FSFeeds,
MultiRequestFeed
};