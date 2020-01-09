Comparing data from two documents

I have a list of under 100 surnames which I need to compare regularly (at least monthly) with a second list, to see if any of them also appear there. The second list has almost 10,000 entries, and I can obtain the data in various formats - HTML, .csv, Excel, PDF or plain text.

I can search for each name individually, which is tedious and time-consuming. I’m sure there must be a better way, but I’ve no idea what. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Ideally, I want exact matches only. “Baker” should not trigger matches with “Abubaker”, for example.