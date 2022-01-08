Compare time between consequent rows using MySQL 5.5

Hi all, I need your help.
This is my table
tusers on MySQL 5.5.1 database community version
mysql> SELECT * FROM `tusers`;
+------------+------------+----------+-----+
| tIDUSER | tDate | tHour | tID |
+------------+------------+----------+-----+
| Controneri | 2022-01-06 | 07:54:42 | 1 |
| Controneri | 2022-01-06 | 07:43:38 | 2 |
| Controneri | 2022-01-06 | 07:13:09 | 3 |
| Controneri | 2022-01-06 | 06:31:52 | 4 |
| Controneri | 2022-01-06 | 06:13:12 | 5 |
+------------+------------+----------+-----+
5 rows in set (0.13 sec)
I need select from the table
tusers only these rows
+------------+------------+----------+-----+
| tIDUSER | tDate | tHour | tID |
+------------+------------+----------+-----+
| Controneri | 2022-01-06 | 07:43:38 | 2 |
| Controneri | 2022-01-06 | 06:13:12 | 5 |
+------------+------------+----------+-----+
Because the other rows are repeated for the same user
Controneri within one hour compared to the previous row.
Each user access to the web page is stored on the table tusers for date and time. But I have to extract only the first access and exclude the repeated accesses in the time span of one hour. On this example the user
Controneri on January 6 he was logged in 5 times. But the valid accesses are those at
06:13:12 and
07:43:38 , because after the access at 06:13:12 there were other accesses before
07:13:12 , i.e. before the end of the hour compared to the hours
06:13:12 (
06:31:52 and
07:13:09 , rows 4 and 3).
I have tried without success.
My table structure and the
Select query below on db-fiddle.com , which offers MySQL 5
Any suggestion?
-- ----------------------------
-- Table structure for tusers
-- ----------------------------
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `tusers`;
CREATE TABLE `tusers` (
`tIDUSER` varchar(255) NULL DEFAULT NULL,
`tDate` date NULL DEFAULT NULL,
`tHour` time NULL DEFAULT NULL,
`tID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
PRIMARY KEY (`tID`) USING BTREE
) ENGINE = InnoDB;
-- ----------------------------
-- Records of tusers
-- ----------------------------
INSERT INTO `tusers` VALUES ('Controneri', '2022-01-06', '07:54:42', 1);
INSERT INTO `tusers` VALUES ('Controneri', '2022-01-06', '07:43:38', 2);
INSERT INTO `tusers` VALUES ('Controneri', '2022-01-06', '07:13:09', 3);
INSERT INTO `tusers` VALUES ('Controneri', '2022-01-06', '06:31:52', 4);
INSERT INTO `tusers` VALUES ('Controneri', '2022-01-06', '06:13:12', 5);
SELECT
a.tID,
a.tDate,
a.tHour,
a.tIDUSER,
TIMEDIFF( a.tHour, b.tHour ) AS tDif
FROM
`tusers` a
JOIN `tusers` b ON
a.tDate = b.tDate
AND a.tIDUSER = b.tIDUSER
AND a.tID > b.tID
WHERE
( TIMEDIFF( a.tHour, b.tHour ) BETWEEN '00:00:00' AND '01:00:00' )
ORDER BY
a.tIDUSER,
a.tDate,
a.tHour ASC;