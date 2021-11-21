Compare number of credits users using two different tables in MySql 8

Hi,

On my MySql version 8.0.17 database I have two different tables.

In the table table_credits_used I stored for each user the number of access in shared area for current date.

mysql> SELECT COUNT(*) tCount, tNameUser FROM `table_credits_used` WHERE tDate = CURDATE() GROUP BY tDate, tNameUser; +--------+-----------+ | tCount | tNameUser | +--------+-----------+ | 1 | Chenoa | | 6 | Kimi | | 1 | Aponi | | 1 | Imala | | 6 | Doba | | 1 | Elsu | | 1 | Jair | | 2 | Nova | | 1 | Aarav | | 1 | Aarush | | 1 | Aaryan | | 1 | Aayansh | | 1 | Aayush | | 5 | Abeer | | 1 | Adhrit | | 2 | Adi | | 1 | Aditya | | 1 | Advaith | | 6 | Advay | | 6 | Advik | | 6 | Agastya | +--------+-----------+ 21 rows in set (0.04 sec)

In the table table_credit_to_use is stored for each user the maximum number of access in shared area for current date.

mysql> SELECT * FROM `table_credit_to_use`; +--------+-----------+-----+ | tCount | tNameUser | tID | +--------+-----------+-----+ | 1 | Chenoa | 1 | | 6 | Kimi | 2 | | 1 | Aponi | 3 | | 1 | Imala | 4 | | 6 | Doba | 5 | | 1 | Elsu | 6 | | 1 | Jair | 7 | | 2 | Nova | 8 | | 1 | Aarav | 9 | | 1 | Aarush | 10 | | 1 | Aaryan | 11 | | 1 | Aayansh | 12 | | 1 | Aayush | 13 | | 6 | Abeer | 14 | | 1 | Adhrit | 15 | | 2 | Adi | 16 | | 1 | Aditya | 17 | | 1 | Advaith | 18 | | 6 | Advay | 19 | | 6 | Advik | 20 | | 6 | Agastya | 21 | +--------+-----------+-----+ 21 rows in set (0.04 sec)

I need to show users who have not consumed the maximum number of logins for the current date.

In this example, I need this output:

+--------+-----------+-----+ | tCount | tNameUser | tID | +--------+-----------+-----+ | 5 | Abeer | 14 | +--------+-----------+-----+

Because the user Abeer has the right to 6 total accesses, but today he has used only 5.

Any suggestion?

My table structure below on db-fiddle.com , which offers MySQL 8.0

Thanks in advance for any help.