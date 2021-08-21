Compare number of credits users using two different tables in MySql 8

Hi,
On my
MySql version 8.0.17 database I have two different tables.
In the table
table_credits_used I stored for each user the number of access in shared area for current date.
mysql> SELECT
COUNT(*) tCount,
tNameUser
FROM
`table_credits_used`
WHERE
tDate = CURDATE()
GROUP BY
tDate,
tNameUser;
+--------+-----------+
| tCount | tNameUser |
+--------+-----------+
| 1 | Chenoa |
| 6 | Kimi |
| 1 | Aponi |
| 1 | Imala |
| 6 | Doba |
| 1 | Elsu |
| 1 | Jair |
| 2 | Nova |
| 1 | Aarav |
| 1 | Aarush |
| 1 | Aaryan |
| 1 | Aayansh |
| 1 | Aayush |
| 5 | Abeer |
| 1 | Adhrit |
| 2 | Adi |
| 1 | Aditya |
| 1 | Advaith |
| 6 | Advay |
| 6 | Advik |
| 6 | Agastya |
+--------+-----------+
21 rows in set (0.04 sec)
In the table
table_credit_to_use is stored for each user the maximum number of access in shared area for current date.
mysql> SELECT * FROM `table_credit_to_use`;
+--------+-----------+-----+
| tCount | tNameUser | tID |
+--------+-----------+-----+
| 1 | Chenoa | 1 |
| 6 | Kimi | 2 |
| 1 | Aponi | 3 |
| 1 | Imala | 4 |
| 6 | Doba | 5 |
| 1 | Elsu | 6 |
| 1 | Jair | 7 |
| 2 | Nova | 8 |
| 1 | Aarav | 9 |
| 1 | Aarush | 10 |
| 1 | Aaryan | 11 |
| 1 | Aayansh | 12 |
| 1 | Aayush | 13 |
| 6 | Abeer | 14 |
| 1 | Adhrit | 15 |
| 2 | Adi | 16 |
| 1 | Aditya | 17 |
| 1 | Advaith | 18 |
| 6 | Advay | 19 |
| 6 | Advik | 20 |
| 6 | Agastya | 21 |
+--------+-----------+-----+
21 rows in set (0.04 sec)
I need to show users who have not consumed the maximum number of logins for the current date.
In this example, I need this output:
+--------+-----------+-----+
| tCount | tNameUser | tID |
+--------+-----------+-----+
| 5 | Abeer | 14 |
+--------+-----------+-----+
Because the user
Abeer has the right to 6 total accesses, but today he has used only 5.
Any suggestion?
My table structure below on db-fiddle.com , which offers MySQL 8.0
Thanks in advance for any help.