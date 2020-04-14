Compare 2 csv files and highlight row on match

#1

I have following working code to compare 2 csv files - base.csv file to compare to master.csv file using function row_compare. For now I am echoing the master.csv file followed by echoing the match items. I need help to echo only the master.csv file in a table format and highlight the rows that match the base.csv files items.

function row_compare($a, $b)
{
    if ($a === $b) {
        return 0;
    }

    return (implode("",$a) < implode("",$b) ) ? -1 : 1;
}

$file1 = new SplFileObject("master.csv");
$file1->setFlags(SplFileObject::READ_CSV);

$file2 = new SplFileObject("../../base.csv");
$file2->setFlags(SplFileObject::READ_CSV);

foreach ($file1 as $row) {
    $csv_1[] = $row;
}

foreach ($file2 as $row) {
    $csv_2[] = $row;
}

$unique_to_csv1 = array_udiff($csv_1, $csv_2, 'row_compare');
$unique_to_csv2 = array_udiff($csv_2, $csv_1, 'row_compare');

$all_unique_rows = array_merge($unique_to_csv1,$unique_to_csv2);

foreach($all_unique_rows as $unique_row) {
    foreach($unique_row as $element) {
        echo $element . "   ";
    }
    echo '<br />';
}
#2 
foreach($masterfilerows as $row){
 $match = in_array($row, $basefilerows) ? 'yes' : 'no';
 echo $masterfilerow.$match;
}
#3

Problem solved by Nigel Ren in Stack Overflow Community

$file2 = new SplFileObject("../../base.csv");
$file2->setFlags(SplFileObject::READ_CSV);

// Read in second file, just create an entry indexed by the name
foreach ($file2 as $row) {
    $csv_2[$row[0]] = 1;
}

$file1 = new SplFileObject("master.csv");
$file1->setFlags(SplFileObject::READ_CSV);

echo "<table>";
// Loop through the master file
foreach($file1 as $row) {
    if ( isset($csv_2[$row[1]]) ) {
        $class = "yellow";
    }
    else    {
        $class = "green";
    }
    echo '<tr class="'.$class.'"><td>';
    echo implode("</td><td>", $row);
    echo '</td></tr>';
}
echo "</table>";
#4

I don’t understand how this actually matches a row.

It matches the first column of the second file against the second column of the first file… but that’s all?