Comment or real code

I believe the concern is the double asterisks
/**
compared with common documentation examples
/*
this is a multiline comment
*/
In other words, what looks code-like
@[]$ might be a comment?
For me, it looks more like information than code, but anyway…
The “C style” comment is used in various languages and AFAIK there is no standard that applies to all. I have seen comments like what is seen in documentation examples and others with “extra” asterisks. The code was fine so I assume it’s OK to do. It feels like it might be insignificantly wasteful. Once the parser sees a “
/*”, every time it sees another “
*” does it enter a conditional needlessly waiting for the “
/” instead of moving along?