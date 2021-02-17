Command not defined when trying to send random embeds (Discord.js)

Well we will need to see the rest of the event you have this code in. I assume you have this code inside of a listener. Something like the following…

client.on('message', (receivedMessage) => { if (receivedMessage.author == client.user) { // Prevent bot from responding to its own messages return } if (receivedMessage.content.startsWith("!")) { // Ok we have a message (that started with a "!" character) signaling a command. // Here we would split off the first word (the one with the "!") and set your "command" variable to it } })

So with this code above you see that we are listening to messages in the channel. We first check to make sure it is not from the bot itself and secondly we look for the message to start with “!” (you can set this to whatever command character you would like to use). Once we know the message is an apparent command, we can split the message into its specific command and compare that with “testembed”. From there you should be pretty good to continue.

I hope this helps.