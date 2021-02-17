Command not defined when trying to send random embeds (Discord.js)

Hey, so I’m trying to code a Discord bot so that when the command is sent, the embed is sent with a random picture. Here’s what I did:

const images = [“Image1Url”, “Image2Url”, “Image3Url”];

const image = images[Math.floor(Math.random() * images.length)];

if (command === testembed ) {

const random = new Discord.MessageEmbed() .setTitle('Test') .setImage(image) message.channel.send(random);

}

There are no errors apparently, but when I try to run it in cmd, I get this:

ReferenceError: command is not defined

So yeah, I guess I didn’t define it. How do I fix this? Thanks. Also, I’m an absolute beginner at coding, so keep that in mind.