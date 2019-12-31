Command execution on a remote server with ssh2-python

Hey guys!

I’m fairly new to python (3 hours in tbh) and I’m tryin to write a function that is able to connect to a remote server and then execute those commands.

As stated, I’m using ssh2-python.

def command_exec(command): print('Executing command: ' + command) channel.write(command + '

') print('Wrote command!') size, data = channel.read() print(size) print(data.decode())

This code works perfectly… whenever I forward a command that has stdout.

For example running: command_exec(‘echo “hey”’) will work perfectly!

But, running something like: command_exec(‘cd /usr/local/folder/’) will get stuck…

So I’ve figured out the issue: if a command that is forwarded doesn’t return any response (doesn’t have stdout), the function will get stuck.

I’ve tried finding a solution, but to no avail.

Worth mentioning: I don’t want to set timeout on a command, because there are some commands that I’m gonna execute on the remote server that might take a while, so setting a timeout would be a huge mistake.

Is there any solution to this?

Thanks!