I wouldn’t worry about converting to the entity form until there is a posting/submission. I am not sure why you are trying to do this on input and frankly I don’t see it giving you any advantages. The idea goes that you let the user enter what they like, unconverted and when they are done and handing the data over to you, then you can go about changing it as you like before attempting to store / work with the data. No need to try to change it as they input it, at least as far as entity conversion is concerned.