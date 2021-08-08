&comma; in input field

JavaScript
#1 
                document.addEventListener('input', function (event) {
			if (event.target.tagName.toLowerCase() !== 'textarea') return;
					new_value = event.target.value;			
					new_value = new_value.replace(/,/g, "&comma;");	
					event.target.value = new_value;
		}, false);

I am using this so that wen soemone type in a comma it gets posted as &comma; It does the post ok and display a , after posting in the input field. My problem is that before the form is posted the input field has &comma; in it instead of a ,. How do I get it to display a , instead of &comma; please Thanks