document.addEventListener('input', function (event) { if (event.target.tagName.toLowerCase() !== 'textarea') return; new_value = event.target.value; new_value = new_value.replace(/,/g, ","); event.target.value = new_value; }, false);

I am using this so that wen soemone type in a comma it gets posted as , It does the post ok and display a , after posting in the input field. My problem is that before the form is posted the input field has , in it instead of a ,. How do I get it to display a , instead of , please Thanks