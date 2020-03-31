Combo box selection show s a different link

Setting the inline HTML style to none is one of the worst ways to handle things, and should not be used in todays code as there are several other better ways to deal with things.
My options from here are to either undo the damage to your code before making progress, or to just take useful parts from your code and start over from scratch. I’ll take the latter option here.
The visibility of an element doesn’t change which of them gets submitted, so it’s best for each form element to have different names. I’ve given the options different names too, to help us tell which one we’re looking at.
<select id="pdu_links_title" name="pdu_links_title" class="form-control">
<option>pdu test 1</option>
<option>pdu test 2</option>
</select>
<select id="ups_links_title" name="ups_links_title" class="form-control">
<option>ups test 1</option>
<option>ups test 2</option>
</select>
<select id="power_supply_links_title" name="power_supply_links_title" class="form-control">
<option>power supply test 1</option>
<option>power supply test 2</option>
</select>
When the HTML code displayed the form, I saw that those options all displayed to the right of the main select, so I’ve wrapped the additional selects in a paragraph container.
when you select the room name a different set of racks show up.
I tried to duplicate the effect on another dropdown (depending on what width you choose a different set of options should appear as far as alignment goes.
I only knew how to put images im a select box using jquery which seemed to change the code pretty good.
Can i even use this function on the select the jquery produces?