Combo box selection show s a different link

lurtnowski: lurtnowski: test 1 test 2

Setting the inline HTML style to none is one of the worst ways to handle things, and should not be used in todays code as there are several other better ways to deal with things.

My options from here are to either undo the damage to your code before making progress, or to just take useful parts from your code and start over from scratch. I’ll take the latter option here.

The visibility of an element doesn’t change which of them gets submitted, so it’s best for each form element to have different names. I’ve given the options different names too, to help us tell which one we’re looking at.

<select id="pdu_links_title" name="pdu_links_title" class="form-control"> <option>pdu test 1</option> <option>pdu test 2</option> </select> <select id="ups_links_title" name="ups_links_title" class="form-control"> <option>ups test 1</option> <option>ups test 2</option> </select> <select id="power_supply_links_title" name="power_supply_links_title" class="form-control"> <option>power supply test 1</option> <option>power supply test 2</option> </select>

When the HTML code displayed the form, I saw that those options all displayed to the right of the main select, so I’ve wrapped the additional selects in a paragraph container.

<select> ... </select> <p id="secondary_selects"> <select ...> ... </select> <select ...> ... </select> <select ...> ... </select> </p>

Those secondary selects re very useful when JavaScript isn’t working. They all get submitted and the server can use the primary select to decide which of the secondary ones to pay attention to.

In the web browser we can then hide each of the secondary selects as the page is loading.

const primary = document.querySelector("#primary_select"); const secondarys = document.querySelector("#secondary_selects"); const secondarySelects = secondarys.querySelectorAll("select"); secondarySelects.forEach(function (secondary) { secondary.classList.add("hide"); });

When the page loads, it’s helpful if the currently selected primary option determines which of the secondary selects to show too.

Here we hide all of the secondary selects, then use the primary value to decide which of them to show.

function showSecondaryBasedOnPrimary(primary, secondarySelects) { secondarySelects.forEach(function (secondary) { secondary.classList.add("hide"); }); secondarySelects.forEach(function (secondary) { const suffix = secondary.name.charAt(secondary.name.length - 1); if (suffix === primary.value) { secondary.classList.remove("hide"); } }); } showSecondaryBasedOnPrimary(primary, secondarySelects);

And, when the primary select is changed, we can update what is shown too.

primary.addEventListener("change", function (evt) { showSecondaryBasedOnPrimary(primary, secondarySelects); });

Code that shows this all in action is over at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/b905xfo8/18/