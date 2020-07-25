Combining positioning with Flexbox?

HTML & CSS
#1

Here is a basic project I’m doing:
https://www.frontendmentor.io/challenges/fylo-data-storage-component-1dZPRbV5n

I know how to do it with positioning, but I’m trying to figure out the process with Flexbox. When the screen size is mobile, I know you change the flex to “column” and the two main boxes will stack.

Here’s my question:

As for the content inside each of the boxes, would they be purely laid out in Flexbox? Or would the layout include positioning? Or would it be a combination of Flexbox and padding?

I would like to know the standard way to approach this problem.

Thanks for your help!

#2

Hi bmcode,

I your other threads you provided code.

Could you post the code you are working on or upload it to Codepen so we could have a look?

Linking to the site you are learning from is not of any use for us. :slightly_smiling_face:

1 Like
#3

Sorry, I meant to ask a general question.

Here’s the code so far, I’m just starting:
https://codepen.io/bmcdesign/pen/zYrXKPe

I just wanted to know if I’m using the correct techniques. I’m using Flexbox to align items and padding to create the space. As opposed to for example, using positioning with Flexbox.