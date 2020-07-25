Combining positioning with Flexbox?

Here is a basic project I’m doing:



Frontend Mentor Frontend Mentor | Fylo data storage component coding challenge This component has some interesting CSS challenges in the design. If you're looking to test your CSS skills, this will be a great project for you!

I know how to do it with positioning, but I’m trying to figure out the process with Flexbox. When the screen size is mobile, I know you change the flex to “column” and the two main boxes will stack.

Here’s my question:

As for the content inside each of the boxes, would they be purely laid out in Flexbox? Or would the layout include positioning? Or would it be a combination of Flexbox and padding?

I would like to know the standard way to approach this problem.

Thanks for your help!