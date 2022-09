I want to put to words together with 2 different Google fonts (or any font for that matter)

I am not sure how to combine that in the example below. Your help would be appreciated

<td style="font-size: 36px; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: 'Faster One', serif;font-weight: bold;text-align: center; color: #4c659b; line-height: .80;">ABC </td>

Faster One font for ABC

Kalam font for DEF

So, it would display: ABCDEF (all on one line – no spaces between)