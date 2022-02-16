Combine validation with save

I’m a newbie on JavaScript and have a problem:

I have a form works with bootstrap 5. I use the validation script. This works good when I “Post” the form with submit en opens save.php.

But I want to save the form without refresh. So I have a script that works when the Save button is clicked.

How can I combine these scripts so when I click on submit, first the form is validated and when that is ok the save action is done on the server but there is no refresh.

This is my code: