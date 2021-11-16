Combine validation with save

I’m a newbie on JavaScript and have a problem:
I have a form works with bootstrap 5. I use the validation script. This works good when I “Post” the form with submit en opens save.php.
But I want to save the form without refresh. So I have a script that works when the Save button is clicked.
How can I combine these scripts so when I click on submit, first the form is validated and when that is ok the save action is done on the server but there is no refresh.
This is my code:
<!doctype html>
<!--CSS-->
<link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.2/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet" integrity="sha384-EVSTQN3/azprG1Anm3QDgpJLIm9Nao0Yz1ztcQTwFspd3yD65VohhpuuCOmLASjC" crossorigin="anonymous">
<link rel='stylesheet' id='fonts-titillium-css' href='https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Titillium+Web:400,400i,600,700&display=swap' type='text/css' media='all' />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap-icons@1.6.0/font/bootstrap-icons.css">
<!--JS-->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.2/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" integrity="sha384-MrcW6ZMFYlzcLA8Nl+NtUVF0sA7MsXsP1UyJoMp4YLEuNSfAP+JcXn/tWtIaxVXM" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.6.0/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://kit.fontawesome.com/db9293d16d.js" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
<title>START</title>
</head>
<body>
<form id="user_form" method="post" action="save.php" class="row g-3 needs-validation" novalidate>
<div class="col-md-3">
<label for="validationCustom01" class="form-label">First name</label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" id="validationCustom01" name="fname"value="" required>
<div class="valid-feedback">
Looks good!
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-md-3">
<label for="validationCustom02" class="form-label">Last name</label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" id="validationCustom02" name="lname" value="" required>
<div class="valid-feedback">
Looks good!
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-md-6">
<button class="btn btn-primary" type="submit">Submit form</button>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" id="btn-add">Save changes</button>
</div>
</form>
<script>
// Example starter JavaScript for disabling form submissions if there are invalid fields
(function () {
'use strict'
// Fetch all the forms we want to apply custom Bootstrap validation styles to
var forms = document.querySelectorAll('.needs-validation')
// Loop over them and prevent submission
Array.prototype.slice.call(forms)
.forEach(function (form) {
form.addEventListener('submit', function (event) {
if (!form.checkValidity()) {
event.preventDefault()
event.stopPropagation()
}
form.classList.add('was-validated')
}, false)
})
})()
</script>
<script>
$(document).on('click', '#btn-add', function (e) {
var data = $("#user_form").serialize();
$.ajax({
data: data,
type: "post",
url: "save.php",
success: function (dataResult) {
var dataResult = JSON.parse(dataResult);
if (dataResult.statusCode == 200) {
alert('Data added successfully !');
location.reload();
} else if (dataResult.statusCode == 201) {
alert(dataResult);
}
}
});
});
</script>
</body>