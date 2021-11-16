Combine validation with save

I’m a newbie on JavaScript and have a problem:

I have a form works with bootstrap 5. I use the validation script. This works good when I “Post” the form with submit en opens save.php.
But I want to save the form without refresh. So I have a script that works when the Save button is clicked.

How can I combine these scripts so when I click on submit, first the form is validated and when that is ok the save action is done on the server but there is no refresh.

This is my code:
<!doctype html>

    <!--CSS-->
    <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.2/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet" integrity="sha384-EVSTQN3/azprG1Anm3QDgpJLIm9Nao0Yz1ztcQTwFspd3yD65VohhpuuCOmLASjC" crossorigin="anonymous">
    <link rel='stylesheet' id='fonts-titillium-css'  href='https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Titillium+Web:400,400i,600,700&#038;display=swap' type='text/css' media='all' />
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap-icons@1.6.0/font/bootstrap-icons.css">
    <!--JS-->
    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.2/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" integrity="sha384-MrcW6ZMFYlzcLA8Nl+NtUVF0sA7MsXsP1UyJoMp4YLEuNSfAP+JcXn/tWtIaxVXM" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
    <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.6.0/jquery.min.js"></script>
    <script src="https://kit.fontawesome.com/db9293d16d.js" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>       

    <title>START</title>
</head>
<body>

    <form id="user_form" method="post" action="save.php" class="row g-3 needs-validation" novalidate>
        <div class="col-md-3">
            <label for="validationCustom01" class="form-label">First name</label>
            <input type="text" class="form-control" id="validationCustom01" name="fname"value="" required>
            <div class="valid-feedback">
                Looks good!
            </div>
        </div>
        <div class="col-md-3">
            <label for="validationCustom02" class="form-label">Last name</label>
            <input type="text" class="form-control" id="validationCustom02" name="lname" value="" required>
            <div class="valid-feedback">
                Looks good!
            </div>
        </div>

        <div class="col-md-6">
            <button class="btn btn-primary" type="submit">Submit form</button> 
            <button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" id="btn-add">Save changes</button>
        </div>
    </form>

    <script>
        // Example starter JavaScript for disabling form submissions if there are invalid fields
        (function () {
            'use strict'

            // Fetch all the forms we want to apply custom Bootstrap validation styles to
            var forms = document.querySelectorAll('.needs-validation')

            // Loop over them and prevent submission
            Array.prototype.slice.call(forms)
                    .forEach(function (form) {
                        form.addEventListener('submit', function (event) {
                            if (!form.checkValidity()) {
                                event.preventDefault()
                                event.stopPropagation()
                            }

                            form.classList.add('was-validated')
                        }, false)
                    })
        })()
    </script> 

    <script>
        $(document).on('click', '#btn-add', function (e) {

            var data = $("#user_form").serialize();
            $.ajax({
                data: data,
                type: "post",
                url: "save.php",
                success: function (dataResult) {
                    var dataResult = JSON.parse(dataResult);
                    if (dataResult.statusCode == 200) {
                        alert('Data added successfully !');
                        location.reload();
                    } else if (dataResult.statusCode == 201) {
                        alert(dataResult);
                    }
                }
            });
        });
    </script>
</body>