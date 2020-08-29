Combine multiple click function into one function

Thanx Paul, can you just see why when moving item from master it does not physically remove item from master listbox but when removing from purchases listbox it physically removing item
Does it work on my sample code? https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/9/
yes, so something in my code is not right will audit and reference to your file see if I can get the fault
I reckon that you’ll find that it’s a lack of value attribute on the options, that’s the root cause of it all.
Thanx again for time and effort you spend on me
Hi Paul currently when moving (MOVE) item from master list box to purchases list box and item is added to purchases list box it also select all value in purchases list box so that I can save selected items to file. is there a way to also select all values in master file - then I can save selected values to 2 different files The same for REMOVE
Take a look at the moveToMaster and moveFromMaster functions. There is where you’ll find an easy solution.
Thanx Paul got it
function moveFromMaster(master, select) {
moveOption(master, select);
selectAllOptions(select);
selectAllOptions(master);
}
function moveToMaster(master, select) {
moveOption(select, master);
selectAllOptions(select);
selectAllOptions(master);
}
Paul can I tickle your brain, I thought by selectAllOptions(select); and selectAllOptions(master); I could easily save selected items to both master and selected csv files with one form submit but it’s not possible.
Is there a possibility in js when on list change (only master) auto save to csv.
The select list I currently save with below php code so this is covered - need to save master list on change
if ($_POST['purchases']) {
$purchases = $_POST['purchases'];
$purchasesunique = array_unique($purchases);
sort($purchasesunique);
foreach ($purchasesunique as $key => $value) {
$result.=$value. "\n";
}
file_put_contents('purchases.csv',$result);
}
You can use ajax to send information to a php page without interfering with what normally happens on the page.
never used that can you help me
Here’s a pretty good tutorial of using ajax to send form data with jquery
I will go through it Paul just wandering if you post form you will leave page then I will loose data in purchases list
That is the complete opposite of what ajax achieves.
Hi Paul spend the whole day trying to use ajax to achieve my goal with no success it save everytime only the value or values that I have selected to move. I just gave up with ajax I have opened up a new post to see if someone can help me to save the listbox after moving item from or to by using php by adding the values of remaining items in master list box in a form in a hidden field
Paul got another repeated function, I tried to implemented your strategy but get stuck with the logic maybe I overthink it again. Can you assists
<script>
function displayResult() {
var options = document.getElementById('master').options;
var values = [];
var i = 0, len = options.length;
while (i < len)
{
values.push(options[i++].value);
}
txt=(values.join(','));
document.getElementById('masterlist').value = txt;
}
</script>
The element by id change.
document.getElementById('masterlist1').value = txt;
document.getElementById('masterlist2').value = txt;
document.getElementById('masterlist3').value = txt;
document.getElementById('masterlist4').value = txt;
…etc
Can I please see the actual code for those repeated functions? I don’t want to make any false assumptions.
Thanx Paul, look at my code again and saw I can resolve by forms because my forms are unique
onclick="displayResult(this.form)"
and in my input
function displayResult(form) {
(...)
form.querySelector('input[name=masterlist]').value = txt;
It is working now 100%
Hi Paul one more thing I need help with duplicate items if item exist in other list auto delete item from master list. Master list get populated by xml file and upload with form
