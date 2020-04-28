Aha! That’s not your example. That’s your quote of what I said. Things make sense now.
Combine multiple click function into one function
This is the line that gets updated. Currently it adds the option to the end:
target.append("<option value='" + value + "'>" + text + "</option>");
To add it to the start you can use prepend instead.
target.prepend("<option value='" + value + "'>" + text + "</option>");
That way, options added to any select always get added to the start of the list.
As can be seen in the updated code at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/9/
So prepend is for front and append at end. Just edit code, at first it did not work but I forgot to refresh page after save, it is working 100% Thanx Paul. Will you look into my other problem
Dealing with file access is not in my wheelhouse. I wish you all the best with that.
Thanx Paul, can you just see why when moving item from master it does not physically remove item from master listbox but when removing from purchases listbox it physically removing item
Does it work on my sample code? https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/9/
yes, so something in my code is not right will audit and reference to your file see if I can get the fault
I reckon that you’ll find that it’s a lack of value attribute on the options, that’s the root cause of it all.
Thanx again for time and effort you spend on me
Hi Paul currently when moving (MOVE) item from master list box to purchases list box and item is added to purchases list box it also select all value in purchases list box so that I can save selected items to file. is there a way to also select all values in master file - then I can save selected values to 2 different files The same for REMOVE
Take a look at the moveToMaster and moveFromMaster functions. There is where you’ll find an easy solution.
Thanx Paul got it
function moveFromMaster(master, select) {
moveOption(master, select);
selectAllOptions(select);
selectAllOptions(master);
}
function moveToMaster(master, select) {
moveOption(select, master);
selectAllOptions(select);
selectAllOptions(master);
}
Paul can I tickle your brain, I thought by selectAllOptions(select); and selectAllOptions(master); I could easily save selected items to both master and selected csv files with one form submit but it’s not possible.
Is there a possibility in js when on list change (only master) auto save to csv.
The select list I currently save with below php code so this is covered - need to save master list on change
if ($_POST['purchases']) {
$purchases = $_POST['purchases'];
$purchasesunique = array_unique($purchases);
sort($purchasesunique);
foreach ($purchasesunique as $key => $value) {
$result.=$value. "\n";
}
file_put_contents('purchases.csv',$result);
}
You can use ajax to send information to a php page without interfering with what normally happens on the page.
never used that can you help me
Here’s a pretty good tutorial of using ajax to send form data with jquery
I will go through it Paul just wandering if you post form you will leave page then I will loose data in purchases list
That is the complete opposite of what ajax achieves.
Hi Paul spend the whole day trying to use ajax to achieve my goal with no success it save everytime only the value or values that I have selected to move. I just gave up with ajax I have opened up a new post to see if someone can help me to save the listbox after moving item from or to by using php by adding the values of remaining items in master list box in a form in a hidden field
Paul got another repeated function, I tried to implemented your strategy but get stuck with the logic maybe I overthink it again. Can you assists
<script>
function displayResult() {
var options = document.getElementById('master').options;
var values = [];
var i = 0, len = options.length;
while (i < len)
{
values.push(options[i++].value);
}
txt=(values.join(','));
document.getElementById('masterlist').value = txt;
}
</script>
The element by id change.
document.getElementById('masterlist1').value = txt;
document.getElementById('masterlist2').value = txt;
document.getElementById('masterlist3').value = txt;
document.getElementById('masterlist4').value = txt;
…etc