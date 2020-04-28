Combine multiple click function into one function

This is the line that gets updated. Currently it adds the option to the end:

target.append("<option value='" + value + "'>" + text + "</option>");

To add it to the start you can use prepend instead.

target.prepend("<option value='" + value + "'>" + text + "</option>");

That way, options added to any select always get added to the start of the list.

As can be seen in the updated code at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/9/