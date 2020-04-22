Combine multiple click function into one function

Oops, didn’t know that by rethinking this is what I really would like to achieve if possible
Select boxes before:
Master option: Apple, Banana. Purchases options: Cherry, Date.
Select Apple option and click the Move button.
Select boxes after:
Master option: Banana Purchases options: Cherry , Date, Apple
On move it must write to first line so you can see it has been move because I only display 4 lines in a list box. On click save it must save both master.csv and purchases.csv to keep new values and then:-
Select boxes before:
Master option: Apple, Banana. Purchases options: Cherry, Date.
Select Date option and click the Remove button.
Select boxes after:
Master option: Apple, Banana, Date. Purchases options: Cherry
then On click save both master.csv and purchases.csv