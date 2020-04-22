Combine multiple click function into one function

Oops, didn’t know that by rethinking this is what I really would like to achieve if possible

Select boxes before:

Master option: Apple, Banana. Purchases options: Cherry, Date. Select Apple option and click the Move button. Select boxes after:

Master option: Banana Purchases options: Cherry , Date, Apple

On move it must write to first line so you can see it has been move because I only display 4 lines in a list box. On click save it must save both master.csv and purchases.csv to keep new values and then:-

Select boxes before:

Master option: Apple, Banana. Purchases options: Cherry, Date. Select Date option and click the Remove button. Select boxes after:

Master option: Apple, Banana, Date. Purchases options: Cherry

then On click save both master.csv and purchases.csv