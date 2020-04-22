Hi Paul just realized that it is not removing and that can be a problem because you can then move one item from master list to different list boxes and that will defeat my purpose. Can you fixed that for me sorry it was past midnight here in South Africa and didn’t read this post
Combine multiple click function into one function
As I’m having trouble understanding what you want, can you please show an example of some options in the master and a different select, both before a button is used and after a button is used?
For example, the current behaviour is:
Select boxes before:
Master option: Apple, Banana. Purchases options: Cherry, Date.
Select Date option and click the Move button.
Select boxes after:
Master option: Apple, Banana, Date. Purchases options: Cherry
How does your desired behaviour change things?
That way I have good clear information about the changes you want to make.
On move it must write to first line so you can see it has been move because I only display 4 lines in a list box. On click save it must save both master.csv and purchases.csv to keep new values and then:-
then On click save both master.csv and purchases.csv
Did you had time to look into it
I only saw your post that said “Paul don’t worry going to leave it.” before you edited it to make it extremely different.
Notifications don’t occur when edits are made to posts.
Oops, didn’t know that by rethinking this is what I really would like to achieve if possible
The example that you give shows the Apple being moved to the end of the line. But your text says that it must go to the first of the line.
That is impossible.
Aha! That’s not your example. That’s your quote of what I said. Things make sense now.
This is the line that gets updated. Currently it adds the option to the end:
target.append("<option value='" + value + "'>" + text + "</option>");
To add it to the start you can use prepend instead.
target.prepend("<option value='" + value + "'>" + text + "</option>");
That way, options added to any select always get added to the start of the list.
As can be seen in the updated code at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/9/
So prepend is for front and append at end. Just edit code, at first it did not work but I forgot to refresh page after save, it is working 100% Thanx Paul. Will you look into my other problem
Dealing with file access is not in my wheelhouse. I wish you all the best with that.
Thanx Paul, can you just see why when moving item from master it does not physically remove item from master listbox but when removing from purchases listbox it physically removing item
Does it work on my sample code? https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/9/
yes, so something in my code is not right will audit and reference to your file see if I can get the fault
I reckon that you’ll find that it’s a lack of value attribute on the options, that’s the root cause of it all.
Thanx again for time and effort you spend on me
Hi Paul currently when moving (MOVE) item from master list box to purchases list box and item is added to purchases list box it also select all value in purchases list box so that I can save selected items to file. is there a way to also select all values in master file - then I can save selected values to 2 different files The same for REMOVE
Take a look at the moveToMaster and moveFromMaster functions. There is where you’ll find an easy solution.
Thanx Paul got it
function moveFromMaster(master, select) {
moveOption(master, select);
selectAllOptions(select);
selectAllOptions(master);
}
function moveToMaster(master, select) {
moveOption(select, master);
selectAllOptions(select);
selectAllOptions(master);
}
Paul can I tickle your brain, I thought by selectAllOptions(select); and selectAllOptions(master); I could easily save selected items to both master and selected csv files with one form submit but it’s not possible.
Is there a possibility in js when on list change (only master) auto save to csv.
The select list I currently save with below php code so this is covered - need to save master list on change
if ($_POST['purchases']) {
$purchases = $_POST['purchases'];
$purchasesunique = array_unique($purchases);
sort($purchasesunique);
foreach ($purchasesunique as $key => $value) {
$result.=$value. "\n";
}
file_put_contents('purchases.csv',$result);
}