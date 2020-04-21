Combine multiple click function into one function

Yes marthter, your minion is here. Paul says the following:

I now want to get the purchases.find("option").prop("selected", true); line out of the handler and in to the function, but the way we are switching parameter names around messes up with that.

To easily achieve that I’m going to create two simple wrapper functions, that always have master as the first parameter. That lets us easily switch the moveOption parameters back and forth, and is where we later on place that line of code.

function moveFromMaster(master, select) { moveOption(master, select); } function moveToMaster(master, select) { moveOption(select, master); } ... // moveOption(master, purchases); moveFromMaster(master, purchases); ... // moveOption(purchases, master); moveToMaster(master, purchases); ... // moveOption(master, salaries); moveFromMaster(master, salaries); ... // moveOption(salaries, master); moveToMaster(master, salaries);

As that code to select options will be used from multiple places, I’ll put it into a separate function too.

function selectAllOptions(select) { select.find("option").prop("selected", true); } ... moveToMaster(master, purchases); // purchases.find("option").prop("selected", true); selectAllOptions(purchases);

Now that those wrapper functions reliably know which select is not the master one, we can move the selectAllOptions lines into the wrappers. For example:

function moveFromMaster(master, select) { moveOption(master, select); selectAllOptions(select); } ... $("#b1").click(function moveOptionHandler() { const master = $("#master"); const purchases = $("#purchases"); moveFromMaster(master, purchases); selectAllOptions(purchases); });

The code after those refactorings is found at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/7/