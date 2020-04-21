Combine multiple click function into one function

Next up is to move the code that adds and removes options out to a separate function.

We can do that nicely and simply by giving the function the same parameters as one of the sets of code:

function moveOption(master, purchases) { master.find("option:selected").each(function(unused, option) { purchases.append( "<option value='" + $(option).val() + "'>" + $(option).text() + "</option>" ); master.find("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]").remove(); }); } $("#b1").click(function moveOptionHandler() { const master = $("#master"); const purchases = $("#purchases"); /* master.find("option:selected").each(function(unused, option) { purchases.append( "<option value='" + $(option).val() + "'>" + $(option).text() + "</option>" ); master.find("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]").remove(); });*/ moveOption(master, purchases); purchases.find("option").prop("selected", true); });

And then, rename the function parameters so that it can be used by the other code. While I’m here, I’ll also simplify the append code by using separate text and value variables.

function moveOption(source, target) { source.find("option:selected").each(function(unused, option) { const value = $(option).val(); const text = $(option).text(); target.append("<option value='" + value + "'>" + text + "</option>"); source.find("option[value= '" + value + "' ]").remove(); }); }

It’s also possible to make it even simpler using template notation:

target.append(`<option value="${value}">${text}</option>`);

But I want to be kind to web browsers that still can’t deal with that (I’m looking at you, Internet Explorer)

By making the function parameters more generic, we can now use moveFunction with the rest of the code too.

moveOption(master, purchases); ... moveOption(purchases, master); ... moveOption(master, salaries); ... moveOption(salaries, master);

https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/6/

Oh no - there’s a 5-consecutive post limit. Minion! Come hither!