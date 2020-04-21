Combine multiple click function into one function

Next up is to move the code that adds and removes options out to a separate function.

We can do that nicely and simply by giving the function the same parameters as one of the sets of code:

function moveOption(master, purchases) {
    master.find("option:selected").each(function(unused, option) {
        purchases.append(
            "<option value='" + $(option).val() + "'>" +
            $(option).text() + "</option>"
        );
        master.find("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]").remove();
    });
}

$("#b1").click(function moveOptionHandler() {
    const master = $("#master");
    const purchases = $("#purchases");
    /* master.find("option:selected").each(function(unused, option) {
        purchases.append(
            "<option value='" + $(option).val() + "'>" +
            $(option).text() + "</option>"
        );
        master.find("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]").remove();
    });*/
    moveOption(master, purchases);
    purchases.find("option").prop("selected", true);
});

And then, rename the function parameters so that it can be used by the other code. While I’m here, I’ll also simplify the append code by using separate text and value variables.

function moveOption(source, target) {
    source.find("option:selected").each(function(unused, option) {
        const value = $(option).val();
        const text = $(option).text();
        target.append("<option value='" + value + "'>" + text + "</option>");
        source.find("option[value= '" + value + "' ]").remove();
    });
}

It’s also possible to make it even simpler using template notation:

target.append(`<option value="${value}">${text}</option>`);

But I want to be kind to web browsers that still can’t deal with that (I’m looking at you, Internet Explorer)

By making the function parameters more generic, we can now use moveFunction with the rest of the code too.

    moveOption(master, purchases);
    ...
    moveOption(purchases, master);
    ...
    moveOption(master, salaries);
    ...
    moveOption(salaries, master);

https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/6/

Oh no - there's a 5-consecutive post limit.

Paul says the following:

I now want to get the purchases.find("option").prop("selected", true); line out of the handler and in to the function, but the way we are switching parameter names around messes up with that.

To easily achieve that I’m going to create two simple wrapper functions, that always have master as the first parameter. That lets us easily switch the moveOption parameters back and forth, and is where we later on place that line of code.

function moveFromMaster(master, select) {
    moveOption(master, select);
}

function moveToMaster(master, select) {
    moveOption(select, master);
}
...
    // moveOption(master, purchases);
    moveFromMaster(master, purchases);
...
    // moveOption(purchases, master);
    moveToMaster(master, purchases);
...
    // moveOption(master, salaries);
    moveFromMaster(master, salaries);
...
    // moveOption(salaries, master);
    moveToMaster(master, salaries);

As that code to select options will be used from multiple places, I’ll put it into a separate function too.

function selectAllOptions(select) {
    select.find("option").prop("selected", true);
}
...
    moveToMaster(master, purchases);
    // purchases.find("option").prop("selected", true);
    selectAllOptions(purchases);

Now that those wrapper functions reliably know which select is not the master one, we can move the selectAllOptions lines into the wrappers. For example:

function moveFromMaster(master, select) {
    moveOption(master, select);
    selectAllOptions(select);
}
...
$("#b1").click(function moveOptionHandler() {
    const master = $("#master");
    const purchases = $("#purchases");
    moveFromMaster(master, purchases);
    selectAllOptions(purchases);
});

The code after those refactorings is found at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/7/

Good job minion. Be off with you now back to your hole.

There’s no good reason for us to assign the master and purchase variables inside of the handler functions. We can move those variables out, so that the handler only consists of what needs to be done.

const master = $("#master");
const purchases = $("#purchases");
...
$("#b1").click(function moveOptionHandler() {
    // const master = $("#master");
    // const purchases = $("#purchases");
    moveFromMaster(master, purchases);
});

And now that the handler functions are simplified, we can easily group them together. Earlier you had to tell me that they are paired. We can make that much more explicit in the code.

function addButtonHandlers(select, moveButton, removeButton) {
    const master = $("#master");
    $(moveButton).click(function moveOptionHandler() {
        moveFromMaster(master, select);
    });

    $(removeButton).click(function removeOptionHandler() {
        moveToMaster(master, select);
    });
}

addButtonHandlers(purchases, "#b1", "#b2");

// $("#b1").click(function moveOptionHandler() {
//     moveFromMaster(master, purchases);
// });

// $("#b2").click(function removeOptionHandler() {
//     moveToMaster(master, purchases);
// });

We can now use that addButtonHandllers function with the salaries select, and potentially other ones that you have that are designed in the same way too.

Here’s the code after this final set of refactorings.

function moveOption(source, target) {
    source.find("option:selected").each(function(unused, option) {
        const value = $(option).val();
        const text = $(option).text();
        target.append("<option value='" + value + "'>" + text + "</option>");
        source.find("option[value= '" + value + "' ]").remove();
    });
}

function selectAllOptions(select) {
    select.find("option").prop("selected", true);
}

function moveFromMaster(master, select) {
    moveOption(master, select);
    selectAllOptions(select);
}

function moveToMaster(master, select) {
    moveOption(select, master);
    selectAllOptions(select);
}

function addButtonHandlers(select, moveButton, removeButton) {
    const master = $("#master");
    $(moveButton).click(function moveOptionHandler() {
        moveFromMaster(master, select);
    });

    $(removeButton).click(function removeOptionHandler() {
        moveToMaster(master, select);
    });
}

const purchases = $("#purchases");
const salaries = $("#salaries");

addButtonHandlers(purchases, "#b1", "#b2");
addButtonHandlers(salaries, "#b3", "#b4");

The tests have been run throughout after making a few changes, all still pass, giving us assurance that things we cared about before still work now in the same way that they did.

You can find the test page at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/8/

Thanx Paul great job would never in my wildest dream could make this happen. One great lesson I have learn is do everything in baby steps and thoroughly plan your end goal and what you want to achieve. Great detailed lesson.

Just one thing that’s bothering me nothing wrong with your code because with my original code it was behaving the same.

When trying to remove everything from salaries at once and save, it does not. If you select every item except one it is working and then when trying to remove the last one it removes from list but when saved it shows the last item again. Hope you understand what I am trying to explain

Hi Paul just realized that it is not removing and that can be a problem because you can then move one item from master list to different list boxes and that will defeat my purpose. Can you fixed that for me sorry it was past midnight here in South Africa and didn’t read this post

As I’m having trouble understanding what you want, can you please show an example of some options in the master and a different select, both before a button is used and after a button is used?

For example, the current behaviour is:

Select boxes before:
Master option: Apple, Banana. Purchases options: Cherry, Date.

Select Date option and click the Move button.

Select boxes after:
Master option: Apple, Banana, Date. Purchases options: Cherry

How does your desired behaviour change things?
That way I have good clear information about the changes you want to make.

Select boxes before:
Master option: Apple, Banana. Purchases options: Cherry, Date.

Select Apple option and click the Move button.

Select boxes after:
Master option: Banana Purchases options: Cherry , Date, Apple

On move it must write to first line so you can see it has been move because I only display 4 lines in a list box. On click save it must save both master.csv and purchases.csv to keep new values and then:-

Select boxes before:
Master option: Apple, Banana. Purchases options: Cherry, Date.

Select Date option and click the Remove button.

Select boxes after:
Master option: Apple, Banana, Date. Purchases options: Cherry

then On click save both master.csv and purchases.csv

Did you had time to look into it

I only saw your post that said “Paul don’t worry going to leave it.” before you edited it to make it extremely different.

Notifications don’t occur when edits are made to posts.

#33

Oops, didn’t know that by rethinking this is what I really would like to achieve if possible

Select boxes before:
Master option: Apple, Banana. Purchases options: Cherry, Date.

Select Apple option and click the Move button.

Select boxes after:
Master option: Banana Purchases options: Cherry , Date, Apple

On move it must write to first line so you can see it has been move because I only display 4 lines in a list box. On click save it must save both master.csv and purchases.csv to keep new values and then:-

Select boxes before:
Master option: Apple, Banana. Purchases options: Cherry, Date.

Select Date option and click the Remove button.

Select boxes after:
Master option: Apple, Banana, Date. Purchases options: Cherry

then On click save both master.csv and purchases.csv

The example that you give shows the Apple being moved to the end of the line. But your text says that it must go to the first of the line.

That is impossible.

#35

Aha! That’s not your example. That’s your quote of what I said. Things make sense now.

#36

This is the line that gets updated. Currently it adds the option to the end:

        target.append("<option value='" + value + "'>" + text + "</option>");

To add it to the start you can use prepend instead.

        target.prepend("<option value='" + value + "'>" + text + "</option>");

That way, options added to any select always get added to the start of the list.
As can be seen in the updated code at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/9/

So prepend is for front and append at end. Just edit code, at first it did not work but I forgot to refresh page after save, it is working 100% Thanx Paul. Will you look into my other problem

Dealing with file access is not in my wheelhouse. I wish you all the best with that.

Thanx Paul, can you just see why when moving item from master it does not physically remove item from master listbox but when removing from purchases listbox it physically removing item

Does it work on my sample code? https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/9/

yes, so something in my code is not right will audit and reference to your file see if I can get the fault

I reckon that you’ll find that it’s a lack of value attribute on the options, that’s the root cause of it all.

Thanx again for time and effort you spend on me

