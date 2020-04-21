Combine multiple click function into one function

Good job minion. Be off with you now back to your hole.

There’s no good reason for us to assign the master and purchase variables inside of the handler functions. We can move those variables out, so that the handler only consists of what needs to be done.

const master = $("#master"); const purchases = $("#purchases"); ... $("#b1").click(function moveOptionHandler() { // const master = $("#master"); // const purchases = $("#purchases"); moveFromMaster(master, purchases); });

And now that the handler functions are simplified, we can easily group them together. Earlier you had to tell me that they are paired. We can make that much more explicit in the code.

function addButtonHandlers(select, moveButton, removeButton) { const master = $("#master"); $(moveButton).click(function moveOptionHandler() { moveFromMaster(master, select); }); $(removeButton).click(function removeOptionHandler() { moveToMaster(master, select); }); } addButtonHandlers(purchases, "#b1", "#b2"); // $("#b1").click(function moveOptionHandler() { // moveFromMaster(master, purchases); // }); // $("#b2").click(function removeOptionHandler() { // moveToMaster(master, purchases); // });

We can now use that addButtonHandllers function with the salaries select, and potentially other ones that you have that are designed in the same way too.

Here’s the code after this final set of refactorings.

function moveOption(source, target) { source.find("option:selected").each(function(unused, option) { const value = $(option).val(); const text = $(option).text(); target.append("<option value='" + value + "'>" + text + "</option>"); source.find("option[value= '" + value + "' ]").remove(); }); } function selectAllOptions(select) { select.find("option").prop("selected", true); } function moveFromMaster(master, select) { moveOption(master, select); selectAllOptions(select); } function moveToMaster(master, select) { moveOption(select, master); selectAllOptions(select); } function addButtonHandlers(select, moveButton, removeButton) { const master = $("#master"); $(moveButton).click(function moveOptionHandler() { moveFromMaster(master, select); }); $(removeButton).click(function removeOptionHandler() { moveToMaster(master, select); }); } const purchases = $("#purchases"); const salaries = $("#salaries"); addButtonHandlers(purchases, "#b1", "#b2"); addButtonHandlers(salaries, "#b3", "#b4");

The tests have been run throughout after making a few changes, all still pass, giving us assurance that things we cared about before still work now in the same way that they did.

You can find the test page at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/8/