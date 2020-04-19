Combine multiple click function into one function

First of all we’ll get it properly indented, to make it easier to understand what we’re looking at.

$("#b").click(function() { var to_add = $("#t1").val(); $("#master").append("<option value='" + to_add + "'>" + to_add + "</option>"); $("#t1").val(''); $("#purchases").val(to_add); }); $("#b1").click(function() { $("#master option:selected").each(function() { $("#purchases").append("<option>" + $(this).text() + "</option>"); $("#master option[value= '" + $(this).val() + "' ]").remove(); }); $('#purchases option').prop('selected', true); }); $("#b2").click(function() { $("#purchases option:selected").each(function() { $("#master").append("<option>" + $(this).text() + "</option>"); $("#purchases option[value= '" + $(this).val() + "' ]").remove(); }); $('#purchases option').prop('selected', true); }); $("#b3").click(function() { $("#master option:selected").each(function() { $("#salaries").append("<option>" + $(this).text() + "</option>"); $("#master option[value= '" + $(this).val() + "' ]").remove(); }); $('#salaries option').prop('selected', true); }); $("#b4").click(function() { $("#salaries option:selected").each(function() { $("#master").append("<option>" + $(this).text() + "</option>"); $("#salaries option[value= '" + $(this).val() + "' ]").remove(); }); $('#salaries option').prop('selected', true); });

We can now move out different values to strings, and attempt to come up with identical lines:

$("#b").click(function() { var select = $("#master"); var field = $("#purchases"); var valueEl = $("#t1"); var to_add = valueEl.val(); select.append("<option value='" + to_add + "'>" + to_add + "</option>"); valueEl.val(''); field.val(to_add); }); $("#b1").click(function() { var source = $("#master"); var target = $("#purchases"); $("option:selected", source).each(function() { target.append("<option>" + $(this).text() + "</option>"); $("option[value= '" + $(this).val() + "' ]", source).remove(); }); $('option', target).prop('selected', true); }); $("#b2").click(function() { var source = $("#purchases"); var target = $("#master"); $("option:selected", source).each(function() { target.append("<option>" + $(this).text() + "</option>"); $("option[value= '" + $(this).val() + "' ]", source).remove(); }); $('option', source).prop('selected', true); }); $("#b3").click(function() { var source = $("#master"); var target = $("#salaries"); $("option:selected", source).each(function() { target.append("<option>" + $(this).text() + "</option>"); $("option[value= '" + $(this).val() + "' ]", source).remove(); }); $('option', target).prop('selected', true); }); $("#b4").click(function(){ var source = $("#salaries"); var target = "#master"; $("option:selected", source).each(function() { master.append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>"); $("option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]", source).remove(); }); $('option', source).prop('selected', true); });

And we can now move some lines out to helper functions.

$("#b").click(function() { var select = $("#master"); var field = $("#purchases"); var valueEl = $("#t1"); var to_add = valueEl.val(); select.append("<option value='" + to_add + "'>" + to_add + "</option>"); valueEl.val(''); field.val(to_add); }); function moveOption(source, target) { $("option:selected", source).each(function(option) { target.append("<option>" + $(option).text() + "</option>"); $("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]", source).remove(); }); } $("#b1").click(function() { var source = $("#master"); var target = $("#purchases"); moveOption(source, target); $('option', target).prop('selected', true); }); $("#b2").click(function() { var source = $("#purchases"); var target = $("#master"); moveOptions(source, target); $('option', source).prop('selected', true); }); $("#b3").click(function() { var source = $("#master"); var target = $("#salaries"); moveOption(source, target); $('option', target).prop('selected', true); }); $("#b4").click(function() { var source = $("#salaries"); var target = $("#master"); moveOption(source, target); $('option', source).prop('selected', true); });

The master switching back and forth between source and target, make it difficult to also refactor the line below moveOption that selects the option. A separate master variable is needed, so help us make better sense of things:

$("#b").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var field = $("#purchases"); var valueEl = $("#t1"); var to_add = valueEl.val(); master.append("<option value='" + to_add + "'>" + to_add + "</option>"); valueEl.val(''); field.val(to_add); }); function moveOption(source, target) { $("option:selected", source).each(function(option) { target.append("<option>" + $(option).text() + "</option>"); $("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]", source).remove(); }); } $("#b1").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var target = $("#purchases"); moveOption(master, target); $('option', target).prop('selected', true); }); $("#b2").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var source = $("#purchases"); moveOptions(source, master); $('option', source).prop('selected', true); }); $("#b3").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var target = $("#salaries"); moveOption(master, target); $('option', target).prop('selected', true); }); $("#b4").click(function() { var source = $("#salaries"); var master = $("#master"); moveOption(source, master); $('option', source).prop('selected', true); });

We can now rename source/target to a more generic name of select.

$("#b").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var field = $("#purchases"); var valueEl = $("#t1"); var to_add = valueEl.val(); master.append("<option value='" + to_add + "'>" + to_add + "</option>"); valueEl.val(''); field.val(to_add); }); function moveOption(source, target) { $("option:selected", source).each(function(option) { target.append("<option>" + $(option).text() + "</option>"); $("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]", source).remove(); }); } $("#b1").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var select = $("#purchases"); moveOption(master, select); $('option', select).prop('selected', true); }); $("#b2").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var select = $("#purchases"); moveOptions(select, master); $('option', select).prop('selected', true); }); $("#b3").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var select = $("#salaries"); moveOption(master, select); $('option', select).prop('selected', true); }); $("#b4").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var select = $("#salaries"); moveOption(select, master); $('option', select).prop('selected', true); });

We can’t yet move the option select line out to the moveOption function, because we have two different types of move options. One moves to master, the other moves away from master.

$("#b").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var field = $("#purchases"); var valueEl = $("#t1"); var to_add = valueEl.val(); master.append("<option value='" + to_add + "'>" + to_add + "</option>"); valueEl.val(''); field.val(to_add); }); function moveOption(source, target) { $("option:selected", source).each(function(option) { target.append("<option>" + $(option).text() + "</option>"); $("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]", source).remove(); }); } function moveOptionToMaster(master, select) { moveOption(select, master); } function removeOptionFromMaster(master, select) { moveOption(master, select); } $("#b1").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var select = $("#purchases"); moveOptionToMaster(master, select); $('option', select).prop('selected', true); }); $("#b2").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var select = $("#purchases"); removeOptionFromMaster(master, select); $('option', select).prop('selected', true); }); $("#b3").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var select = $("#salaries"); moveOptionToMaster(master, select); $('option', select).prop('selected', true); }); $("#b4").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var select = $("#salaries"); removeOptionFromMaster(master, select); $('option', select).prop('selected', true); });

And now that the function properties are consistent, we can move the option select code in to the function too.

function moveOption(source, target) { $("option:selected", source).each(function(option) { target.append("<option>" + $(option).text() + "</option>"); $("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]", source).remove(); }); } function moveOptionToMaster(master, select) { moveOption(select, master); $('option', select).prop('selected', true); } function removeOptionFromMaster(master, select) { moveOption(master, select); $('option', select).prop('selected', true); } $("#b").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var field = $("#purchases"); var valueEl = $("#t1"); var to_add = valueEl.val(); master.append("<option value='" + to_add + "'>" + to_add + "</option>"); valueEl.val(''); field.val(to_add); }); $("#b1").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var select = $("#purchases"); moveOptionToMaster(master, select); }); $("#b2").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var select = $("#purchases"); removeOptionFromMaster(master, select); }); $("#b3").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var select = $("#salaries"); moveOptionToMaster(master, select); }); $("#b4").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var select = $("#salaries"); removeOptionFromMaster(master, select); });

To help clean up the first section of code, we can create an addOption function too.

function addOption(select, value) { select.append("<option>" + value + "</option>"); } function moveOption(source, target) { $("option:selected", source).each(function(option) { target.append("<option>" + $(option).text() + "</option>"); $("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]", source).remove(); }); } function moveOptionToMaster(master, select) { moveOption(select, master); $('option', select).prop('selected', true); } function removeOptionFromMaster(master, select) { moveOption(master, select); $('option', select).prop('selected', true); } $("#b").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var field = $("#purchases"); var valueEl = $("#t1"); addOption(master, valueEl.val()); valueEl.val(''); field.val(to_add); }); $("#b1").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var select = $("#purchases"); moveOptionToMaster(master, select); }); $("#b2").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var select = $("#purchases"); removeOptionFromMaster(master, select); }); $("#b3").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var select = $("#salaries"); moveOptionToMaster(master, select); }); $("#b4").click(function() { var master = $("#master"); var select = $("#salaries"); removeOptionFromMaster(master, select); });

Those click functions can be made more sensible too, because there’s a clear connection between them.

function addOption(select, value) { select.append("<option>" + value + "</option>"); } function moveOption(source, target) { $("option:selected", source).each(function(option) { target.append("<option>" + $(option).text() + "</option>"); $("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]", source).remove(); }); } function moveOptionToMaster(master, select) { moveOption(select, master); $("option", select).prop("selected", true); } function removeOptionFromMaster(master, select) { moveOption(master, select); $("option", select).prop("selected", true); } function initButtons({add, remove, target}) { $(add).click(function() { moveOptionToMaster(master, $(target)); }); $(remove).click(function() { removeOptionFromMaster(master, $(target)); }); } var master = $("#master"); $("#b").click(function() { var valueField = $("#t1"); addOption(master, valueField.val()); $("#purchases").val(valueField.val()); valueField.val(""); }); initButtons({add: "#b1", remove: "#b2", target: "purchases"}); initButtons({add: "#b3", remove: "#b4", target: "#salaries"});```

And we’re now starting to get to something interesting.

As you can see it’s a process of gradual improvement. That’s the nice thing about refactoring. It about making small improvements over and over, that end up resulting in a large improvements.