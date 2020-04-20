the html code has been updated
Combine multiple click function into one function
Thank you for that.
I don’t see any HTML code relating to #b or #t1. Is that to be removed from the scripting code being worked on?
Sorry forget to say, the #t1, #b you can omit from code as it is only used once and will run that separately
Okay, good one. We’ll go with that.
The HTML code in post #6 isn’t valid. There’s missing closing tags for the select and form element for example.
Can you please check that the HTML code is correct so that we can start from a known good starting point, before the JavaScript work occurs?
Will check I have fiddling with code let me just get it back in working order then will post
Thanks. I didn’t mean to make this a big issue, but it helps to have a good foundation on which to build on.
Ok, herewith my index.php file
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="ie=edge">
<title>Learn Javascript</title>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.1.1/jquery.min.js">
</script>
</head>
<select name=master[] id=master class="master" multiple="multiple" size='23'>
<?php
$file = fopen("temp.csv", "r");
while (($row = fgetcsv($file, 0, ",")) !== FALSE) {
$master = $row[0];
?>
<option><?php echo $master; ?></option>
<?php
}
?>
</select>
<form action="update.php" method="post">
<input type=button class="master" name=b1 id=b1 value='Move >'>
<input type=button class="master" name=b2 id=b2 value='< Remove'>
<select name=purchases[] id=purchases multiple="multiple" class=master>
<?php
$file = fopen("purchases.csv", "r");
while (($row = fgetcsv($file, 0, ",")) !== FALSE) {
$purchases = $row[0];
?>
<option value="<?php echo $purchases;?>"><?php echo $purchases;?></option>
<?php
}
?>
</select>
<input type="submit" value="Save File" name="submit">
</form><br /><br />
<form action="update.php" method="post">
<input type=button class="master" name=b3 id=b3 value='Move >'>
<input type=button class="master" name=b4 id=b4 value='< Remove'>
<select name=salaries[] id=salaries multiple="multiple" class=master>
<?php
$file = fopen("salaries.csv", "r");
while (($row = fgetcsv($file, 0, ",")) !== FALSE) {
$salaries = $row[0];
?>
<option value="<?php echo $salaries;?>"><?php echo $salaries;?></option>
<?php
}
?>
</select>
<input type="submit" value="Save File" name="submit">
</form>
<script>
$("#b1").click(function() {
var source = $("#master");
var target = $("#purchases");
$("option:selected", source).each(function() {
target.append("<option>" + $(this).text() + "</option>");
$("option[value= '" + $(this).val() + "' ]", source).remove();
});
$('option', target).prop('selected', true);
});
$("#b2").click(function(){
var source = $("#purchases");
var target = "#master";
$("option:selected", source).each(function() {
master.append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
$("option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]", source).remove();
});
$('option', source).prop('selected', true);
});
$("#b3").click(function() {
var source = $("#master");
var target = $("#salaries");
$("option:selected", source).each(function() {
target.append("<option>" + $(this).text() + "</option>");
$("option[value= '" + $(this).val() + "' ]", source).remove();
});
$('option', target).prop('selected', true);
});
$("#b4").click(function(){
var source = $("#salaries");
var target = "#master";
$("option:selected", source).each(function() {
master.append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
$("option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]", source).remove();
});
$('option', source).prop('selected', true);
});
</script>
Herewith update.php
<?php
header("Location:".$URL.'index.php');
if ($_POST['purchases']) {
$purchases = $_POST['purchases'];
$purchasesunique = array_unique($purchases);
sort($purchasesunique);
foreach ($purchasesunique as $key => $value) {
$result.=$value."\n";
}
file_put_contents('purchases.csv',$result);
}
if ($_POST['salaries']) {
$salaries = $_POST['salaries'];
$salariesunique = array_unique($salaries);
sort($salariesunique);
foreach ($salariesunique as $key => $value) {
$result.=$value."\n";
}
file_put_contents('salaries.csv',$result);
}
?>
Thank you for that. For the purpose of reworking the JavaScript code, I have removed all complexities with php and file access, and replaced the php-generated options with some test options of foo bar, baz qux, quux and quuz.
I’ve run the scripting code through a beautifier and JSLint to give me a good starting point, and some initial test structure has been added to the test page.
mocha.setup("bdd");
const expect = chai.expect;
describe("select tests", function () {
});
mocha.run();
https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/2/
Next up is to create some tests that exercise the existing JavaScript code, before making any further changes to it.
2 nifty tools just linked to them busy reading & testing
When putting together some tests, I’m noticing that the after using move or remove to move an option, that trying to move or remove that new option doesn’t remove it from the select box.
Is that the correct and intended behaviour to start with? That options that get added to a select box can’t have some options removed from them?
If not, and they are supposed to be removed, I can fix that up by setting the value attribute of added options in your original JavaScript code, before going ahead with refactoring and reworking the code.
I’m going to assume that the answer is yes. As a result the following improvement has been made to the intitial code that I’m starting with:
// $("#purchases").append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
$("#purchases").append("<option value='" + $(this).val() + "'>"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
with the same change being made to other similar lines.
That way, the code you have for removing an option from a select will work.
$("#purchases option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]").remove();
Here’s the initial tests that I use for the purchases select. I’ll use a similar test for the salaries select too.
it("Moves a master option to purchases", function() {
const masterLen = master.options.length;
const purchasesLen = master.options.length;
selectFirstOption(master);
b1.click();
expect(master.options.length).to.equal(masterLen - 1);
expect(purchases.options.length).to.equal(purchasesLen + 1);
});
it("Option remains the same when moving from master to purchases", function() {
const masterOption = selectFirstOption(master);
const masterValue = masterOption.value;
const masterLabel = masterOption.label;
b1.click();
const purchasesOption = selectLastOption(purchases);
expect(purchasesOption.value).to.equal(masterValue);
expect(purchasesOption.label).to.equal(masterLabel);
});
The whole purpose of these tests are to exercise the intended behaviour of the JavaScript code, so that we have an easy and automatic way of checking that the scripting code still works properly after making changes to it.
The full tests can be seen at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/4/
Things are now in a good place for refactoring to occur to the code.
An important thing to remember about refactoring is that it deliberately makes no changes to the behaviour of the code. The tests should all remain working in the green with every refactor that takes place. Here’s a primer on how to refactor. I haven’t learned any of this from that site. It’s just a nice looking site that seems to give reliable information about these things.
The first refactor is to [extract values] from the code. That way we are preparing to later on pass those strings in as function parameters.
For example:
$("#b1").click(function moveOptionHandler() {
const master = $("#master");
const purchases = $("#purchases");
// $("#master option:selected").each(function(unused, option) {
master.find("option:selected").each(function(unused, option) {
// $("#purchases").append(
purchases.append(
"<option value='" + $(option).val() + "'>" +
$(option).text() + "</option>"
);
// $("#master option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]").remove();
master.find("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]").remove();
});
// $("#purchases option").prop("selected", true);
purchases.find("option").prop("selected", true);
});
Instead of using the find method with
purchases.find("option"), we could pass purchases as a second parameterby using method instead, with
$("option", purchases). They both do the same thing. I’m going to try using the find version today, as I like the story that it tells. “From the purchases, find options, and do stuff with them.”
The updated code that shows this refactoring for the whole code is at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/5/
Next up is to move the code that adds and removes options out to a separate function.
We can do that nicely and simply by giving the function the same parameters as one of the sets of code:
function moveOption(master, purchases) {
master.find("option:selected").each(function(unused, option) {
purchases.append(
"<option value='" + $(option).val() + "'>" +
$(option).text() + "</option>"
);
master.find("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]").remove();
});
}
$("#b1").click(function moveOptionHandler() {
const master = $("#master");
const purchases = $("#purchases");
/* master.find("option:selected").each(function(unused, option) {
purchases.append(
"<option value='" + $(option).val() + "'>" +
$(option).text() + "</option>"
);
master.find("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]").remove();
});*/
moveOption(master, purchases);
purchases.find("option").prop("selected", true);
});
And then, rename the function parameters so that it can be used by the other code. While I’m here, I’ll also simplify the append code by using separate text and value variables.
function moveOption(source, target) {
source.find("option:selected").each(function(unused, option) {
const value = $(option).val();
const text = $(option).text();
target.append("<option value='" + value + "'>" + text + "</option>");
source.find("option[value= '" + value + "' ]").remove();
});
}
It’s also possible to make it even simpler using template notation:
target.append(`<option value="${value}">${text}</option>`);
But I want to be kind to web browsers that still can’t deal with that (I’m looking at you, Internet Explorer)
By making the function parameters more generic, we can now use
moveFunction with the rest of the code too.
moveOption(master, purchases);
...
moveOption(purchases, master);
...
moveOption(master, salaries);
...
moveOption(salaries, master);
https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/6/
Oh no - there’s a 5-consecutive post limit. Minion! Come hither!
Yes marthter, your minion is here. Paul says the following:
I now want to get the
purchases.find("option").prop("selected", true); line out of the handler and in to the function, but the way we are switching parameter names around messes up with that.
To easily achieve that I’m going to create two simple wrapper functions, that always have master as the first parameter. That lets us easily switch the moveOption parameters back and forth, and is where we later on place that line of code.
function moveFromMaster(master, select) {
moveOption(master, select);
}
function moveToMaster(master, select) {
moveOption(select, master);
}
...
// moveOption(master, purchases);
moveFromMaster(master, purchases);
...
// moveOption(purchases, master);
moveToMaster(master, purchases);
...
// moveOption(master, salaries);
moveFromMaster(master, salaries);
...
// moveOption(salaries, master);
moveToMaster(master, salaries);
As that code to select options will be used from multiple places, I’ll put it into a separate function too.
function selectAllOptions(select) {
select.find("option").prop("selected", true);
}
...
moveToMaster(master, purchases);
// purchases.find("option").prop("selected", true);
selectAllOptions(purchases);
Now that those wrapper functions reliably know which select is not the master one, we can move the selectAllOptions lines into the wrappers. For example:
function moveFromMaster(master, select) {
moveOption(master, select);
selectAllOptions(select);
}
...
$("#b1").click(function moveOptionHandler() {
const master = $("#master");
const purchases = $("#purchases");
moveFromMaster(master, purchases);
selectAllOptions(purchases);
});
The code after those refactorings is found at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/7/
Good job minion. Be off with you now back to your hole.
There’s no good reason for us to assign the master and purchase variables inside of the handler functions. We can move those variables out, so that the handler only consists of what needs to be done.
const master = $("#master");
const purchases = $("#purchases");
...
$("#b1").click(function moveOptionHandler() {
// const master = $("#master");
// const purchases = $("#purchases");
moveFromMaster(master, purchases);
});
And now that the handler functions are simplified, we can easily group them together. Earlier you had to tell me that they are paired. We can make that much more explicit in the code.
function addButtonHandlers(select, moveButton, removeButton) {
const master = $("#master");
$(moveButton).click(function moveOptionHandler() {
moveFromMaster(master, select);
});
$(removeButton).click(function removeOptionHandler() {
moveToMaster(master, select);
});
}
addButtonHandlers(purchases, "#b1", "#b2");
// $("#b1").click(function moveOptionHandler() {
// moveFromMaster(master, purchases);
// });
// $("#b2").click(function removeOptionHandler() {
// moveToMaster(master, purchases);
// });
We can now use that addButtonHandllers function with the salaries select, and potentially other ones that you have that are designed in the same way too.
Here’s the code after this final set of refactorings.
function moveOption(source, target) {
source.find("option:selected").each(function(unused, option) {
const value = $(option).val();
const text = $(option).text();
target.append("<option value='" + value + "'>" + text + "</option>");
source.find("option[value= '" + value + "' ]").remove();
});
}
function selectAllOptions(select) {
select.find("option").prop("selected", true);
}
function moveFromMaster(master, select) {
moveOption(master, select);
selectAllOptions(select);
}
function moveToMaster(master, select) {
moveOption(select, master);
selectAllOptions(select);
}
function addButtonHandlers(select, moveButton, removeButton) {
const master = $("#master");
$(moveButton).click(function moveOptionHandler() {
moveFromMaster(master, select);
});
$(removeButton).click(function removeOptionHandler() {
moveToMaster(master, select);
});
}
const purchases = $("#purchases");
const salaries = $("#salaries");
addButtonHandlers(purchases, "#b1", "#b2");
addButtonHandlers(salaries, "#b3", "#b4");
The tests have been run throughout after making a few changes, all still pass, giving us assurance that things we cared about before still work now in the same way that they did.
You can find the test page at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/8/
Thanx Paul great job would never in my wildest dream could make this happen. One great lesson I have learn is do everything in baby steps and thoroughly plan your end goal and what you want to achieve. Great detailed lesson.
Just one thing that’s bothering me nothing wrong with your code because with my original code it was behaving the same.
When trying to remove everything from salaries at once and save, it does not. If you select every item except one it is working and then when trying to remove the last one it removes from list but when saved it shows the last item again. Hope you understand what I am trying to explain
Hi Paul just realized that it is not removing and that can be a problem because you can then move one item from master list to different list boxes and that will defeat my purpose. Can you fixed that for me sorry it was past midnight here in South Africa and didn’t read this post
As I’m having trouble understanding what you want, can you please show an example of some options in the master and a different select, both before a button is used and after a button is used?
For example, the current behaviour is:
Select boxes before:
Master option: Apple, Banana. Purchases options: Cherry, Date.
Select Date option and click the Move button.
Select boxes after:
Master option: Apple, Banana, Date. Purchases options: Cherry
How does your desired behaviour change things?
That way I have good clear information about the changes you want to make.
Paul don’t worry going to leave it. if I going into that direction when you move date from master you must first save master and that will loose date before it can be saved in fruit list box, but on the other hand you can help me that moving items to put in the first line it put it now at bottom you you don;t really see because more than 4 items it is out of sight