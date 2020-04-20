Combine multiple click function into one function

An important thing to remember about refactoring is that it deliberately makes no changes to the behaviour of the code. The tests should all remain working in the green with every refactor that takes place. Here’s a primer on how to refactor. I haven’t learned any of this from that site. It’s just a nice looking site that seems to give reliable information about these things.

The first refactor is to [extract values] from the code. That way we are preparing to later on pass those strings in as function parameters.

For example:

$("#b1").click(function moveOptionHandler() { const master = $("#master"); const purchases = $("#purchases"); // $("#master option:selected").each(function(unused, option) { master.find("option:selected").each(function(unused, option) { // $("#purchases").append( purchases.append( "<option value='" + $(option).val() + "'>" + $(option).text() + "</option>" ); // $("#master option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]").remove(); master.find("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]").remove(); }); // $("#purchases option").prop("selected", true); purchases.find("option").prop("selected", true); });

Instead of using the find method with purchases.find("option") , we could pass purchases as a second parameterby using method instead, with $("option", purchases) . They both do the same thing. I’m going to try using the find version today, as I like the story that it tells. “From the purchases, find options, and do stuff with them.”

The updated code that shows this refactoring for the whole code is at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/5/