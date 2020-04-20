I was on shakey ground with no html code to test that things continue to properly work. I’ll make another run through it shortly using an actual test page to ensure that things keep working as they should.
Combine multiple click function into one function
Can I please get from you some HTML code that can be used to let me suitably exercise the JavaScript code? I can fake some up, but it helps if the intended usage helps to guide things too.
The csv files you can populate with any data the upload.php file to save data you can help me here as well to get it into a simplify (there is more than 24 but here I just used 2 as an example) and thank you for still trying
There doesn’t seem to be any section in that HTML code for purchases which is also used quite a lot in the JavaScript code, or the #b1 and #b2 buttons. Does that look similar to the salaries or is it different?
Edit: Oh, and what HTML code is that #b and #t1 code relate to as well?
Hi Paul you can discard that part as it is used only once
will edit above code
Should I remove it completely from the code being worked on?
If the #t1, #b, #b1, #b2 should be included, I want some suitable HTML code so that I can test that my updates work properly.
the html code has been updated
Thank you for that.
I don’t see any HTML code relating to #b or #t1. Is that to be removed from the scripting code being worked on?
Sorry forget to say, the #t1, #b you can omit from code as it is only used once and will run that separately
Okay, good one. We’ll go with that.
The HTML code in post #6 isn’t valid. There’s missing closing tags for the select and form element for example.
Can you please check that the HTML code is correct so that we can start from a known good starting point, before the JavaScript work occurs?
Will check I have fiddling with code let me just get it back in working order then will post
Thanks. I didn’t mean to make this a big issue, but it helps to have a good foundation on which to build on.
Ok, herewith my index.php file
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="ie=edge">
<title>Learn Javascript</title>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.1.1/jquery.min.js">
</script>
</head>
<select name=master[] id=master class="master" multiple="multiple" size='23'>
<?php
$file = fopen("temp.csv", "r");
while (($row = fgetcsv($file, 0, ",")) !== FALSE) {
$master = $row[0];
?>
<option><?php echo $master; ?></option>
<?php
}
?>
</select>
<form action="update.php" method="post">
<input type=button class="master" name=b1 id=b1 value='Move >'>
<input type=button class="master" name=b2 id=b2 value='< Remove'>
<select name=purchases[] id=purchases multiple="multiple" class=master>
<?php
$file = fopen("purchases.csv", "r");
while (($row = fgetcsv($file, 0, ",")) !== FALSE) {
$purchases = $row[0];
?>
<option value="<?php echo $purchases;?>"><?php echo $purchases;?></option>
<?php
}
?>
</select>
<input type="submit" value="Save File" name="submit">
</form><br /><br />
<form action="update.php" method="post">
<input type=button class="master" name=b3 id=b3 value='Move >'>
<input type=button class="master" name=b4 id=b4 value='< Remove'>
<select name=salaries[] id=salaries multiple="multiple" class=master>
<?php
$file = fopen("salaries.csv", "r");
while (($row = fgetcsv($file, 0, ",")) !== FALSE) {
$salaries = $row[0];
?>
<option value="<?php echo $salaries;?>"><?php echo $salaries;?></option>
<?php
}
?>
</select>
<input type="submit" value="Save File" name="submit">
</form>
<script>
$("#b1").click(function() {
var source = $("#master");
var target = $("#purchases");
$("option:selected", source).each(function() {
target.append("<option>" + $(this).text() + "</option>");
$("option[value= '" + $(this).val() + "' ]", source).remove();
});
$('option', target).prop('selected', true);
});
$("#b2").click(function(){
var source = $("#purchases");
var target = "#master";
$("option:selected", source).each(function() {
master.append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
$("option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]", source).remove();
});
$('option', source).prop('selected', true);
});
$("#b3").click(function() {
var source = $("#master");
var target = $("#salaries");
$("option:selected", source).each(function() {
target.append("<option>" + $(this).text() + "</option>");
$("option[value= '" + $(this).val() + "' ]", source).remove();
});
$('option', target).prop('selected', true);
});
$("#b4").click(function(){
var source = $("#salaries");
var target = "#master";
$("option:selected", source).each(function() {
master.append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
$("option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]", source).remove();
});
$('option', source).prop('selected', true);
});
</script>
Herewith update.php
<?php
header("Location:".$URL.'index.php');
if ($_POST['purchases']) {
$purchases = $_POST['purchases'];
$purchasesunique = array_unique($purchases);
sort($purchasesunique);
foreach ($purchasesunique as $key => $value) {
$result.=$value."\n";
}
file_put_contents('purchases.csv',$result);
}
if ($_POST['salaries']) {
$salaries = $_POST['salaries'];
$salariesunique = array_unique($salaries);
sort($salariesunique);
foreach ($salariesunique as $key => $value) {
$result.=$value."\n";
}
file_put_contents('salaries.csv',$result);
}
?>
Thank you for that. For the purpose of reworking the JavaScript code, I have removed all complexities with php and file access, and replaced the php-generated options with some test options of foo bar, baz qux, quux and quuz.
I’ve run the scripting code through a beautifier and JSLint to give me a good starting point, and some initial test structure has been added to the test page.
mocha.setup("bdd");
const expect = chai.expect;
describe("select tests", function () {
});
mocha.run();
https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/2/
Next up is to create some tests that exercise the existing JavaScript code, before making any further changes to it.
2 nifty tools just linked to them busy reading & testing
When putting together some tests, I’m noticing that the after using move or remove to move an option, that trying to move or remove that new option doesn’t remove it from the select box.
Is that the correct and intended behaviour to start with? That options that get added to a select box can’t have some options removed from them?
If not, and they are supposed to be removed, I can fix that up by setting the value attribute of added options in your original JavaScript code, before going ahead with refactoring and reworking the code.
I’m going to assume that the answer is yes. As a result the following improvement has been made to the intitial code that I’m starting with:
// $("#purchases").append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
$("#purchases").append("<option value='" + $(this).val() + "'>"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
with the same change being made to other similar lines.
That way, the code you have for removing an option from a select will work.
$("#purchases option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]").remove();
Here’s the initial tests that I use for the purchases select. I’ll use a similar test for the salaries select too.
it("Moves a master option to purchases", function() {
const masterLen = master.options.length;
const purchasesLen = master.options.length;
selectFirstOption(master);
b1.click();
expect(master.options.length).to.equal(masterLen - 1);
expect(purchases.options.length).to.equal(purchasesLen + 1);
});
it("Option remains the same when moving from master to purchases", function() {
const masterOption = selectFirstOption(master);
const masterValue = masterOption.value;
const masterLabel = masterOption.label;
b1.click();
const purchasesOption = selectLastOption(purchases);
expect(purchasesOption.value).to.equal(masterValue);
expect(purchasesOption.label).to.equal(masterLabel);
});
The whole purpose of these tests are to exercise the intended behaviour of the JavaScript code, so that we have an easy and automatic way of checking that the scripting code still works properly after making changes to it.
The full tests can be seen at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/4/
Things are now in a good place for refactoring to occur to the code.
An important thing to remember about refactoring is that it deliberately makes no changes to the behaviour of the code. The tests should all remain working in the green with every refactor that takes place. Here’s a primer on how to refactor. I haven’t learned any of this from that site. It’s just a nice looking site that seems to give reliable information about these things.
The first refactor is to [extract values] from the code. That way we are preparing to later on pass those strings in as function parameters.
For example:
$("#b1").click(function moveOptionHandler() {
const master = $("#master");
const purchases = $("#purchases");
// $("#master option:selected").each(function(unused, option) {
$("option:selected", master).each(function(unused, option) {
// $("#purchases").append(
purchases.append(
"<option value='" + $(option).val() + "'>" +
$(option).text() + "</option>"
);
// $("#master option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]").remove();
$("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]", master).remove();
});
// $("#purchases option").prop("selected", true);
purchases.find("option").prop("selected", true);
});
Instead of using the find method with /
purchases.find("option"), we could pass purchases as a second parameterby using method instead, with
$("option", purchases). They both do the same thing. I’m going to try using the find version today, as I like the story that it tells. “From the purchases, find options, and do stuff with them.”
The updated code that shows this refactoring for the whole code is at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/kxc5r2fv/5/