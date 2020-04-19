Combine multiple click function into one function

#1

Need help to reduce function code. I have similar functions with unique button id the variables changes. I am trying if possible to put all in one function. Here is just snippet there is more than 48

$("#b").click(function(){
var to_add = $("#t1").val();
$("#master").append("<option value='" + to_add +"'>"+to_add+"</option>");
$("#t1").val('');
$("#purchases").val(to_add); 
});

$("#b1").click(function(){
$("#master option:selected").each(function() {
$("#purchases").append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
$("#master option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]").remove();
});
$('#purchases option').prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b2").click(function(){
$("#purchases option:selected").each(function() {
$("#master").append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
$("#purchases option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]").remove();
});
$('#purchases option').prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b3").click(function(){
$("#master option:selected").each(function() {
$("#salaries").append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
$("#master option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]").remove();
});
$('#salaries option').prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b4").click(function(){
$("#salaries option:selected").each(function() {
$("#master").append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
$("#salaries option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]").remove();
});
$('#salaries option').prop('selected', true);
});

You’l see button 1 and 2 works together as 3 and 4 works together

#2

First of all we’ll get it properly indented, to make it easier to understand what we’re looking at.

$("#b").click(function() {
    var to_add = $("#t1").val();
    $("#master").append("<option value='" + to_add + "'>" + to_add + "</option>");
    $("#t1").val('');
    $("#purchases").val(to_add);
});

$("#b1").click(function() {
    $("#master option:selected").each(function() {
        $("#purchases").append("<option>" + $(this).text() + "</option>");
        $("#master option[value= '" + $(this).val() + "' ]").remove();
    });
    $('#purchases option').prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b2").click(function() {
    $("#purchases option:selected").each(function() {
        $("#master").append("<option>" + $(this).text() + "</option>");
        $("#purchases option[value= '" + $(this).val() + "' ]").remove();
    });
    $('#purchases option').prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b3").click(function() {
    $("#master option:selected").each(function() {
        $("#salaries").append("<option>" + $(this).text() + "</option>");
        $("#master option[value= '" + $(this).val() + "' ]").remove();
    });
    $('#salaries option').prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b4").click(function() {
    $("#salaries option:selected").each(function() {
        $("#master").append("<option>" + $(this).text() + "</option>");
        $("#salaries option[value= '" + $(this).val() + "' ]").remove();
    });
    $('#salaries option').prop('selected', true);
});

We can now move out different values to strings, and attempt to come up with identical lines:

$("#b").click(function() {
    var select = $("#master");
    var field = $("#purchases");
    var valueEl = $("#t1");
    var to_add = valueEl.val();
    select.append("<option value='" + to_add + "'>" + to_add + "</option>");
    valueEl.val('');
    field.val(to_add);
});

$("#b1").click(function() {
    var source = $("#master");
    var target = $("#purchases");
    $("option:selected", source).each(function() {
        target.append("<option>" + $(this).text() + "</option>");
        $("option[value= '" + $(this).val() + "' ]", source).remove();
    });
    $('option', target).prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b2").click(function() {
    var source = $("#purchases");
    var target = $("#master");
    $("option:selected", source).each(function() {
        target.append("<option>" + $(this).text() + "</option>");
        $("option[value= '" + $(this).val() + "' ]", source).remove();
    });
    $('option', source).prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b3").click(function() {
    var source = $("#master");
    var target = $("#salaries");
    $("option:selected", source).each(function() {
        target.append("<option>" + $(this).text() + "</option>");
        $("option[value= '" + $(this).val() + "' ]", source).remove();
    });
    $('option', target).prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b4").click(function(){
    var source = $("#salaries");
    var target = "#master";
    $("option:selected", source).each(function() {
        master.append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
        $("option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]", source).remove();
    });
    $('option', source).prop('selected', true);
});

And we can now move some lines out to helper functions.

$("#b").click(function() {
    var select = $("#master");
    var field = $("#purchases");
    var valueEl = $("#t1");
    var to_add = valueEl.val();
    select.append("<option value='" + to_add + "'>" + to_add + "</option>");
    valueEl.val('');
    field.val(to_add);
});

function moveOption(source, target) {
    $("option:selected", source).each(function(option) {
        target.append("<option>" + $(option).text() + "</option>");
        $("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]", source).remove();
    });
}

$("#b1").click(function() {
    var source = $("#master");
    var target = $("#purchases");
    moveOption(source, target);
    $('option', target).prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b2").click(function() {
    var source = $("#purchases");
    var target = $("#master");
    moveOptions(source, target);
    $('option', source).prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b3").click(function() {
    var source = $("#master");
    var target = $("#salaries");
    moveOption(source, target);
    $('option', target).prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b4").click(function() {
    var source = $("#salaries");
    var target = $("#master");
    moveOption(source, target);
    $('option', source).prop('selected', true);
});

The master switching back and forth between source and target, make it difficult to also refactor the line below moveOption that selects the option. A separate master variable is needed, so help us make better sense of things:

$("#b").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var field = $("#purchases");
    var valueEl = $("#t1");
    var to_add = valueEl.val();
    master.append("<option value='" + to_add + "'>" + to_add + "</option>");
    valueEl.val('');
    field.val(to_add);
});

function moveOption(source, target) {
    $("option:selected", source).each(function(option) {
        target.append("<option>" + $(option).text() + "</option>");
        $("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]", source).remove();
    });
}

$("#b1").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var target = $("#purchases");
    moveOption(master, target);
    $('option', target).prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b2").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var source = $("#purchases");
    moveOptions(source, master);
    $('option', source).prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b3").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var target = $("#salaries");
    moveOption(master, target);
    $('option', target).prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b4").click(function() {
    var source = $("#salaries");
    var master = $("#master");
    moveOption(source, master);
    $('option', source).prop('selected', true);
});

We can now rename source/target to a more generic name of select.

$("#b").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var field = $("#purchases");
    var valueEl = $("#t1");
    var to_add = valueEl.val();
    master.append("<option value='" + to_add + "'>" + to_add + "</option>");
    valueEl.val('');
    field.val(to_add);
});

function moveOption(source, target) {
    $("option:selected", source).each(function(option) {
        target.append("<option>" + $(option).text() + "</option>");
        $("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]", source).remove();
    });
}

$("#b1").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var select = $("#purchases");
    moveOption(master, select);
    $('option', select).prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b2").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var select = $("#purchases");
    moveOptions(select, master);
    $('option', select).prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b3").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var select = $("#salaries");
    moveOption(master, select);
    $('option', select).prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b4").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var select = $("#salaries");
    moveOption(select, master);
    $('option', select).prop('selected', true);
});

We can’t yet move the option select line out to the moveOption function, because we have two different types of move options. One moves to master, the other moves away from master.

$("#b").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var field = $("#purchases");
    var valueEl = $("#t1");
    var to_add = valueEl.val();
    master.append("<option value='" + to_add + "'>" + to_add + "</option>");
    valueEl.val('');
    field.val(to_add);
});

function moveOption(source, target) {
    $("option:selected", source).each(function(option) {
        target.append("<option>" + $(option).text() + "</option>");
        $("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]", source).remove();
    });
}

function moveOptionToMaster(master, select) {
    moveOption(select, master);
}

function removeOptionFromMaster(master, select) {
    moveOption(master, select);
}

$("#b1").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var select = $("#purchases");
    moveOptionToMaster(master, select);
    $('option', select).prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b2").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var select = $("#purchases");
    removeOptionFromMaster(master, select);
    $('option', select).prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b3").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var select = $("#salaries");
    moveOptionToMaster(master, select);
    $('option', select).prop('selected', true);
});

$("#b4").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var select = $("#salaries");
    removeOptionFromMaster(master, select);
    $('option', select).prop('selected', true);
});

And now that the function properties are consistent, we can move the option select code in to the function too.

function moveOption(source, target) {
    $("option:selected", source).each(function(option) {
        target.append("<option>" + $(option).text() + "</option>");
        $("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]", source).remove();
    });
}

function moveOptionToMaster(master, select) {
    moveOption(select, master);
    $('option', select).prop('selected', true);
}

function removeOptionFromMaster(master, select) {
    moveOption(master, select);
    $('option', select).prop('selected', true);
}

$("#b").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var field = $("#purchases");
    var valueEl = $("#t1");
    var to_add = valueEl.val();
    master.append("<option value='" + to_add + "'>" + to_add + "</option>");
    valueEl.val('');
    field.val(to_add);
});

$("#b1").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var select = $("#purchases");
    moveOptionToMaster(master, select);
});

$("#b2").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var select = $("#purchases");
    removeOptionFromMaster(master, select);
});

$("#b3").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var select = $("#salaries");
    moveOptionToMaster(master, select);
});

$("#b4").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var select = $("#salaries");
    removeOptionFromMaster(master, select);
});

To help clean up the first section of code, we can create an addOption function too.

function addOption(select, value) {
    select.append("<option>" + value + "</option>");
}

function moveOption(source, target) {
    $("option:selected", source).each(function(option) {
        target.append("<option>" + $(option).text() + "</option>");
        $("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]", source).remove();
    });
}

function moveOptionToMaster(master, select) {
    moveOption(select, master);
    $('option', select).prop('selected', true);
}

function removeOptionFromMaster(master, select) {
    moveOption(master, select);
    $('option', select).prop('selected', true);
}

$("#b").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var field = $("#purchases");
    var valueEl = $("#t1");
    addOption(master, valueEl.val());
    valueEl.val('');
    field.val(to_add);
});

$("#b1").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var select = $("#purchases");
    moveOptionToMaster(master, select);
});

$("#b2").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var select = $("#purchases");
    removeOptionFromMaster(master, select);
});

$("#b3").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var select = $("#salaries");
    moveOptionToMaster(master, select);
});

$("#b4").click(function() {
    var master = $("#master");
    var select = $("#salaries");
    removeOptionFromMaster(master, select);
});

Those click functions can be made more sensible too, because there’s a clear connection between them.

function addOption(select, value) {
    select.append("<option>" + value + "</option>");
}

function moveOption(source, target) {
    $("option:selected", source).each(function(option) {
        target.append("<option>" + $(option).text() + "</option>");
        $("option[value= '" + $(option).val() + "' ]", source).remove();
    });
}

function moveOptionToMaster(master, select) {
    moveOption(select, master);
    $("option", select).prop("selected", true);
}

function removeOptionFromMaster(master, select) {
    moveOption(master, select);
    $("option", select).prop("selected", true);
}

function initButtons({add, remove, target}) {
    $(add).click(function() {
        moveOptionToMaster(master, $(target));
    });
    $(remove).click(function() {
        removeOptionFromMaster(master, $(target));
    });
}

var master = $("#master");

$("#b").click(function() {
    var valueField = $("#t1");
    addOption(master, valueField.val());
    $("#purchases").val(valueField.val());
    valueField.val("");
});

initButtons({add: "#b1", remove: "#b2", target: "purchases"});
initButtons({add: "#b3", remove: "#b4", target: "#salaries"});```

And we’re now starting to get to something interesting.

As you can see it’s a process of gradual improvement. That’s the nice thing about refactoring. It about making small improvements over and over, that end up resulting in a large improvements.