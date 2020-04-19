Combine multiple click function into one function

Need help to reduce function code. I have similar functions with unique button id the variables changes. I am trying if possible to put all in one function. Here is just snippet there is more than 48
$("#b").click(function(){
var to_add = $("#t1").val();
$("#master").append("<option value='" + to_add +"'>"+to_add+"</option>");
$("#t1").val('');
$("#purchases").val(to_add);
});
$("#b1").click(function(){
$("#master option:selected").each(function() {
$("#purchases").append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
$("#master option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]").remove();
});
$('#purchases option').prop('selected', true);
});
$("#b2").click(function(){
$("#purchases option:selected").each(function() {
$("#master").append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
$("#purchases option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]").remove();
});
$('#purchases option').prop('selected', true);
});
$("#b3").click(function(){
$("#master option:selected").each(function() {
$("#salaries").append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
$("#master option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]").remove();
});
$('#salaries option').prop('selected', true);
});
$("#b4").click(function(){
$("#salaries option:selected").each(function() {
$("#master").append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
$("#salaries option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]").remove();
});
$('#salaries option').prop('selected', true);
});
You’l see button 1 and 2 works together as 3 and 4 works together