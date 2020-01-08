When you look at columns of words online, such as spelling or vocabulary words, I’ve found almost no one programs such columns. Here’s a good example

When you get a long word above or below a short word, it seems to take a bit to figure how to get HTML and CSS to line up columns of words. How do you do it?.

If you have

Thiamin Niacin Potassium

Magnesium Choline * * B-6

… do you see how the terms in the middle and right don’t line up left to right, yet it’s the same exact code. If you shorten the word magnesium it changes the position of the word in the next cell.

How do you get these terms to line up left in all three columns without complicated programming?

I know you don’t want me to use the TH tag, but I’d like them bold and large without much programming.

Thanks much,

Chris.