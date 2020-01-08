Columns Of Words

When you look at columns of words online, such as spelling or vocabulary words, I’ve found almost no one programs such columns. Here’s a good example

When you get a long word above or below a short word, it seems to take a bit to figure how to get HTML and CSS to line up columns of words. How do you do it?.

If you have

Thiamin

Niacin

Potassium

Magnesium

Choline

* * B-6

… do you see how the terms in the middle and right don’t line up left to right, yet it’s the same exact code. If you shorten the word magnesium it changes the position of the word in the next cell.

How do you get these terms to line up left in all three columns without complicated programming?

I know you don’t want me to use the TH tag, but I’d like them bold and large without much programming.

Thanks much,

Chris.

Because what you’ve got in the first picture is words in columns, and what you have in the second is words in rows.

You’re comparing apples and oranges.

Hi there Chris77,

does this help…

https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/povaZqr

coothead

CH,
I’m afraid not. CodePen just shows 3 blank blank panes. I shut off ghostery and it made no difference. Can you put it on this forum?

M Hutley,
They wouldn’t be rows as you add to the top or bottom. Consider my list a horizontal slice of the image. The programming should be the same for both.

Thanks , Chris

So you want actual columns?

That is a fork of coothead’s pen, hope you can view it.
Either way, one of those should do it.

I think you need to lose the width on that demo as renders each word a letter wide on my iPhone :slight_smile:

I only started using “CodePen” as I was getting
adverse comments from some when posting
the code here. :rolleyes:

Perhaps I should use both options simultaneously. :rolleyes:

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->

<style media="screen">
html {
    box-sizing: border-box;
 }

*, *::before, *::after {
    box-sizing: inherit;
 }

body {
    background-color: #f9f9f9;
    font: normal 1em / 1.5em BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, 
                             'Segoe UI', roboto, helvetica, 
                              arial, sans-serif;
 }

#words-list {
    display: flex;
    flex-wrap: wrap;
    max-width: 50em;
    padding: 0;
    margin: auto;
    list-style: none;
 }

#words-list li {   
    width: 32.83%;
    padding: 0.5em;
    margin: 0.25%;
    border: 1px solid #565656;
    background-color: #fff;
    font-size: 1.25em;
    font-weight: bold;
    color: #565656;
    word-break: break-all;
 }
</style>

</head>
<body>

 <ul id="words-list">
  <li>Thiamin</li>
  <li>Niacin</li>
  <li>Potassium</li>
  <li>Magnesium</li>
  <li>Choline</li>
  <li>* * B-6</li>
 </ul>

</body>
</html>

coothead