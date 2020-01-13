Columns Of Words

Wow. I can’t believe all the code needed to do that. I was thinking about this this morning. Would it be simpler using something that uses justify left? Maybe create 3 columns using 3 tds and then tr after tr to create the height and use justify left in each td ?
When I searched td justify html this came up
Working on this I’ve found this difference. Why does the html compiler treat these two so differently when the code is essemtially the same? Look at that, in the first and second tables it “decides” the width of the box by the width of the text. Why would it do that. What practial use is it? To see what I’m saying just copy this code to a .txt file, then change .txt to .html and then drag it to a browser.
<table width="700" border=1>
<tbody>
<tr align="left">
<th class="thwide"><h2>Thiamin</h2></th>
<th class="thwide"><h2>Niacin</h2></th>
<th class="thwide"><h2>Potassium</h2></th>
</tr>
</tbody></table>
<table width="700" border=1>
<tbody>
<tr align="left">
<th class="thwide"><h2>Magnesium</h2></th>
<th class="thwide"><h2>Choline</h2></th>
<th class="thwide"><h2>* * B-6</h2></th>
</tr>
</tbody></table>
<br><br><br>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title> </title>
</head>
<body>
<table width="700" border="1">
<tr align="left">
<th align="left">Thiamin</th>
<th>Niacin</th>
<th>Potassium</th>
</tr>
<tr align="left">
<th>Magnesium</td>
<th>Choline</td>
<th>* * B-6</td>
</tr>
</table>
</body> </html>