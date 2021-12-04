Column value based on the flag

Please take a look at my JSFiddle . I have a YearEligible column with Y and N values in the cell for each record. Based on this I want to decide what values does the Year column sends upon clicking Get rows button.

Explanation in detail regarding my requirement:

Let’s say If I have checked the very first row ( as shown in the image below):



When I click on the Get rows button, I can see the following in console.log which looks good:

[{ available: true, boundindex: 0, firstname: "Mayumi", lastname: "Nagase", price: 3.25, productname: "Espresso con Panna", quantity: 6, total: 19.5, uid: 0, uniqueid: "2128-24-28-17-311629", visibleindex: 0, yeareligible: "Y", yearValue: "2011" }]

However, let’s say if I select a record where the Year Eligible column has a value of N and click on the Get rows button, I see the following in console.log :

[{ available: true, boundindex: 1, firstname: "Regina", lastname: "Davolio", price: 3.3, productname: "Doubleshot Espresso", quantity: 8, total: 26.4, uid: 1, uniqueid: "2917-25-23-18-212828", visibleindex: 1, yeareligible: "N" }]

My observation:

The above console.log is not returning anything for yearValue , which makes sense since I didn’t select anything.

My Questions:

In above scenario, is it possible to return a default value of yearValue as -1 ? Basically, I want to include yearValue as -1 when a user selects a record with Year Eligible value set to N . Display N/A on the cell under Year column for which the Year Eligible column has a value of N ?

Thought of asking this question on this forum to see if we can achieve this using javascript and the jqwidgets library knowledge is not needed. Thanks !